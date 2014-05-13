May 13 Three months ending March 31, 2014. (in billion pesos) Net income 2.95 vs 0.66 Core net income 3.36 vs 3.09 Service revenue 23.23 vs 21.37 EBITDA 8.80 vs 8.78 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm competing with Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd . Core net income excludes the impact of non-recurring accelerated depreciation charges. For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/mug39v). ($1 = 43.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)