Nov 8 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012. (in billion pesos) Net income 6.8 vs 8.0 Core net income 8.8 vs 8.2 Service revenue 61.3 vs 57.7 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ($1 = 41.05 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)