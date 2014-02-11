Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013 (in billion pesos) Net income 4.96 vs 6.85 Core net income 11.62 vs 10.26 Service revenue 90.50 vs 82.74 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd . For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xuj76v ($1 = 45 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)