MANILA Dec 17 The Philippine government will
challenge a ban on imports of genetically modified products
ordered by the country's top court, Agriculture Secretary
Proceso Alcala told Reuters on Thursday.
Last week, the Supreme Court struck down a 2002 government
regulation that allowed the import of genetically modified
organisms (GMO) and imposed a temporary ban until new rules were
formulated.
The order will halt the Southeast Asian country's imports of
soybean meal, which amount to around two million tonnes a year
and mainly come from the United States. Nearly all of the
imports are genetically modified.
"What the Supreme Court is saying, I was informed, is to
come up with new rules," Alcala told Reuters by telephone.
"In the meantime, there will be a motion for reconsideration
to be filed once we have received a copy of the decision."
Such a request would mean there should be no ban while the
new rules are being drafted, he added.
