MANILA Feb 2 The Philippines' biggest
state pension fund and multilateral agencies are looking to
invest as much as $750 million in a planned fund to help
bankroll infrastructure projects under the government's
public-private partnership initiative.
Robert Vergara, president of Government Service Insurance
System (GSIS) said the pension fund has committed to invest $300
million in the fund, with the balance to be taken up by
multilateral agencies, which he refused to identify.
GSIS wants to diversify its portfolio and secure higher
returns by directly taking exposure to long-term infrastructure
projects which Manila is pushing under its public-private
partnership programme to boost long-term economic growth.
"We will appoint a general partner who will be the one to
identify, review, evaluate and make the investments," Vergara
told reporters. "We believe the returns on these projects would
really enhance returns we are getting on our existing
investments."
Vergara said the infrastructure fund will probably be ready
by the middle of the year.
The government is aiming to roll out 15 PPP projects this
year, which include two new airports, an expressway and a water
supply project.
The public-private partnership or PPP programme is the
centerpiece of the Philippine government's plan to rehabilitate
and improve national infrastructure, and to show investors that
the country's business environment has changed.
GSIS, with assets of more than 600 billion pesos, also said
it wants to raise its equities portfolio from the current 11.3
percent to at least 13 percent this year.
Vergara said the pension fund was interested in investing
more in conglomerates but did not specify the companies it was
eyeing.
Vergara also said the pension fund was also open to buying
more corporate debt to diversify its fixed income portfolio.
Vergara believes the Southeast Asian economy is poised for
higher growth this year, making it more attractive to invest
onshore.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)