MANILA Aug 11 The largest shareholder in Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc is selling around $170 mln shares at a discount, IFR reported on Friday.

Grand Titan Capital Holdings Inc put up for sale a block of 5.22 million shares to raise 7.9 to 8.2 billion pesos ($169 to $175 million) at 1,520 to 1,575 pesos per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The price range was at a 2.8 percent to 6.2 percent discount compared with the closing price on Wednesday.

A company official refused to comment ahead of a release of a disclosure.

Shares in GT Capital, which is into banking, automotive, real estate and infrastructure, dropped as much as 4.9 percent in the first 30 minutes of trades.

($1 = 46.7400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)