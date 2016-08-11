MANILA Aug 11 The largest shareholder in
Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc is
selling around $170 mln shares at a discount, IFR reported on
Friday.
Grand Titan Capital Holdings Inc put up for sale a block of
5.22 million shares to raise 7.9 to 8.2 billion pesos ($169 to
$175 million) at 1,520 to 1,575 pesos per share, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
The price range was at a 2.8 percent to 6.2 percent discount
compared with the closing price on Wednesday.
A company official refused to comment ahead of a release of
a disclosure.
Shares in GT Capital, which is into banking, automotive,
real estate and infrastructure, dropped as much as 4.9 percent
in the first 30 minutes of trades.
($1 = 46.7400 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)