By Thin Lei Win
BASEY, Philippines, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
C oconut farmer Pacalan Wenefredo has taken to growing rice.
Fisherman Napoleon Caramol is planning to raise pigs.
Housewife Felipa Balbuana, a mother of four, has signed up
for her first job in years, sewing backpacks.
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest storm on record
to hit land when it slammed the Philippines on Nov. 8 last year,
have had to adapt in a bid to rebuild their lives in the wake of
the storm that killed or left missing about 7,000 people.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimates 5.6 million
workers in a nation of about 100 million saw their means of
earning a living ruined or seriously impaired by the disaster -
and about a third of those affected were already poor.
Crops were destroyed, boats ripped apart, and houses
flattened as the typhoon powered across the central Philippines,
packing winds of up to 315 km an hour (195 miles) and causing
seven metre (23 feet) storm surges.
Wenefredo, 59, had worked for 20 years on land held for
generations in his family in the inland village of Cancaiyas in
central Philippines to produce copra, the dried kernel used for
making coconut oil but Haiyan destroyed 80 percent of his trees.
The Philippines is one of the world's largest producers of
coconuts, with exports averaging $1.5 billion annually in recent
years and the government estimates the damage cost $38 million
which is a fortune for many small scale farmers.
Aware it could take six to eight years for newly replanted
coconut trees to reach maturity and return to full production
Wenefredo turned to rice farming using cash assistance from the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
It is much less profitable but Wenefredo said he had no
choice. He has just sold his first harvest, halving his income,
but he needs money to repay debts incurred before the storm.
"We will continue with the rice farming. It is our only
source of living at the moment," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, sitting on a bench in the stiflingly hot living room
of fellow coconut-farmer-turned-rice-farmer Gerry Baclayo, 44.
FORCED INTO POVERTY
Baclayo nodded in agreement.
"Less than half of our needs are covered by the income ...
we do extra labour work," he said. "We borrow money, sometimes
without interest, sometimes with 10 percent interest, so we can
buy fish because it's hard to eat just rice."
In its path of destruction, Haiyan damaged about 33 million
coconut trees from a national total of about 300 million, and
affected the livelihoods of more than a million farmers,
according to the Philippines Coconut Authority (PCA).
The ADB estimates Haiyan drove an additional one million
people below the poverty line with more than 1.3 million people
needing emergency relief in the aftermath of the disaster,
according to the ICRC. The typhoon displaced up to 4 million.
A priority now is to clear fallen coconut trees covering
swathes of land in areas hit by Haiyan to avoid the threat of
pest infestation and clear the way to replant and rebuild homes.
"Our estimate is coconut rehabilitation will take about five
to 10 years. We will need about 20 million coconut seedlings,"
said Edilberto Nieva, head of the PCA in Eastern Visayas.
"We are telling the farmers to do inter-cropping so they can
start making money immediately. This means planting things like
young corn and vegetables that they can consume and sell."
Initial data from the ICRC shows that farming, rearing
livestock and setting up local convenience stores are the top
three income generators for people given grants to restart.
Pigs, goats, and chickens and produce for convenience
stories are among the most popular items bought by survivors.
Fisherman Napoleon Caramol, 44, has planted root vegetables
in his garden and is planning to rear pigs with his wife.
His wife Elizabeth was nine months pregnant with their ninth
child when Haiyan swept away their rickety home on a coconut
farm in Marabut municipality in the central Philippines.
They took refuge with 60 other families in a hillside cave,
one of many dotted along the beautiful, winding coastline in
Samar province, during the storm. His wife feared for her life
but delivered a healthy boy five days later named Cavein Cuevas.
Emerging from the cave, however, they had to rebuild their
home and lives, just relieved they had never taken on any debt.
"The typhoon left a big hole in our small paddle boat and
destroyed parts of our fishing nets. They're beyond repair,"
said 36-year-old Elizabeth Caramol.
"Now if we do not get fish or cannot buy rice we eat root
vegetables ... we are planning to raise pigs with the grant from
(child health care charity) Terres des hommes and maybe I'll set
up a small grocery stall."
The ICRC has offered vocational training in sustainable
farming, hog rearing, bookkeeping and arithmetic, and advice on
how to diversify and grow businesses to help survivors.
Work on rebuilding areas hit by Haiyan is continuing,
with President Benigno Aquino only approving a $3.74 billion
master plan to rebuild housing, social services and public
infrastructure at the end of October 2014.
Many families had to adjust to survive.
Felipa Balbuana had not worked for years and is now one of
around 20 typhoon survivors working in a factory in Tacloban,
the worst hit city, to produce backpacks and help supplement her
husband's increasingly meager income as a fish vendor.
Members of the Leyte Union of Producers of Agricultural
Products, a local farming union, lost their livelihoods and are
working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM)
to use lumber from coconut trees to build temporary shelters.
IOM estimates about 130,000 coconut trees will be salvaged
to produce enough lumber to construct 5,800 shelters in three
typhoon-affected regions by February 2015.
"The fallen and damaged coconut trees are our last
resources. We have to use our meagre resources instead of
waiting for somebody to help," said Noel Inot, 39, a coconut
farmer and member of the union.
But while survivors of Haiyan work hard to rebuild their
lives, the devastation and deaths caused by Haiyan, the
deadliest typhoon in the Philippines on record, has left them
concerned about their security and that of their children.
"I do worry about our future. A storm like that could happen
again and next time we may not survive," said Elizabeth Caramol.
(Reporting By Thin Lei Win, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)