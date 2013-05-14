HONG KONG May 14 Port operator International
Container Terminal Services Inc. plans to raise up to
$200 million in a share offering in the Philippines for general
corporate purposes and capital expenditures, according to a term
sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The company is offering 70 million shares in a base offering
that could grow by an additional 20 million shares. The shares
are being marketed in a range of 91-92 pesos, equivalent to a
discount of up to 9 percent to Tuesday's closing price of 99.95
pesos.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Ken Wills)