MANILA, July 7 Philippines-based port operator
International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI)
said it agreed with an Indian shipbuilding venture to scrap a
three-year-old contract to manage and operate a container
terminal, saying the deal was "not beneficial" to either party.
According to a Manila stock exchange filing on Monday, the
firm's ICTS (India) Pte Ltd unit terminated a contract with L&T
Shipbuilding Ltd (LTSB) to operate the Kattupalli Container
Terminal in Tamil Nadu, India, the Manila-based firm's first
foray in Asia's third-largest economy.
The Philippine port operator said in the filing both parties
deemed the contract "not beneficial", adding it will be
reimbursed an undisclosed amount for the license fee to operate
Kattupalli.
ICTSI didn't disclose full details in the filing on why the
contract wasn't beneficial, but added it will continue to look
for opportunities in India. Officials at ICTSI did not respond
to requests for comment.
ICTSI, owned by the Philippines' fourth-richest man,
Enqrique Razon, operates the Southeast Asian country's biggest
ports and has terminal concessions and port development projects
in more than a dozen other countries including China and the
United States.
LTSB is a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro Limited
and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.
