By Rosemarie Francisco and Jason Szep
MANILA Feb 20 It is getting busy in
Cristino Naguiat's spacious 5th-floor office overlooking Manila
Bay.
The chairman of gambling regulator Philippine Amusement &
Gaming Corp is fielding calls and booking appointments to meet
possible investors in a sprawling gambling and entertainment
project his government hopes will rival Las Vegas in five years.
Among them: Casino billionaire Francis Lui of Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd and executives from Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd, controlled by Australian billionaire James
Packer and the son of Macau gambling mogul Stanley Ho.
"There is growing interest. The fact that in just two
weeks I have had two visitors from big companies in
Macau says something about it," said Naguiat, a veteran of the
gaming industry.
"Investors are having a second look at the Philippines. The
fundamentals are very good."
The Philippines, the perennial "sick man of Asia", has
rarely looked healthier and investors are placing their bets.
Its stock market, the best performer in Asia last year, is
up nearly 13 percent this year to a record high on Monday.
Benchmark 10-year government bond yields are down about 44 basis
points, as prices jump. Overseas buying of Philippine stocks hit
a record $938 million in the fourth quarter, and the pace has
quickened this year, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.
Economic growth is projected at about 4 percent despite
global headwinds, about middle for the region. Easing inflation,
among the lowest in Southeast Asia at 3.9 percent in January,
gives the central bank room to cut rates by at least another
quarter-point this year. Infrastructure spending is rising.
PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT
But as investors crowd into Manila's hotels,
pressure is growing on Philippine President Benigno Aquino
III to go beyond usual half-hearted attempts to crack down on
corruption, fix a stifling bureaucracy and find new streams of
revenue in a country whose earnings usually end up in the hands
of the elite.
Several crucial tests loom, including his pursuit of graft
allegations against Gloria Arroyo, who until June 2010 was
president, and the impeachment trial of the Supreme Court's
chief justice, accused of protecting Arroyo from investigation.
Both cases could determine whether the Philippines moves
ahead or withers again as a choice for investors after a brief
spell of optimism.
Although he enjoys a 72 percent approval rating after 1-1/2
years in office, the odds are stacked against him.
"He is trying to transform the mindset of the
people from being always suspicious to being hopeful, trustful
of government," said Philippine Secretary of Finance Cesar
Purisima in an interview at his home in a leafy Manila
neighbourhood.
"BLOOMING TIGER"
The "rise" of the resource-rich Philippines has been hailed
before, only to disappoint. About a third of the archipelago's
94 million population still lives below the poverty line,
fuelling an exodus of 4,000 workers a day joining a huge
Filipino diaspora seeking opportunities abroad.
In the 1950s, it boasted one of the highest per capita
incomes in Asia. President Ferdinand Marcos, however, intervened
with two decades of dictatorship.
Optimism surged anew when Marcos fled a "People Power"
revolt in 1986 that swept to Aquino's mother, Corazon, to the
presidency. On January 30, 1997, then-Finance Secretary Roberto
De Ocampo uncorked champagne on the stock-exchange floor as
share prices pierced all-time highs, toasting "the blooming
tiger economy of Asia" and predicting the Philippines would soon
catch up with South Korea and Singapore.
Another flutter of optimism occurred in mid-2007, as the
economy approached its best performance since the 1990s, pushing
up stock prices and luring back foreign investors. Yet again,
hopes were crushed. Corruption, cronyism and personality-driven
politics flourished, squeezing the life out of reforms.
The $200 billion economy is on stronger footing this time.
Corporate balance sheets are in the best shape in a decade
with gearing of less than 60 percent. The government's budget
gap has narrowed to about 2 percent of the economy from a record
5.3 percent in 2002. Remittances from overseas Filipinos remain
steady at 10 percent of GDP, and consumer debt as a proportion
of the economy is just 7 percent, the lowest in Asia.
"The Philippines economy is clearly at the stage where it
will be attracting more investor interest," said Prakriti Sofat,
regional economist at Barclays Capital.
UBS offered an even rosier view. "We think the Philippines
has one of the most attractive medium-term investment and
consumption growth stories among emerging markets," its
economists said in a Jan. 11 report, calling it a safe haven in
turbulent times.
The buzz is drawing inevitable comparisons with another
booming Southeast Asian former basket-case: Indonesia.
Both mostly escaped fallout from Europe's debt crisis. Both
limped to the International Monetary Fund for bailouts
in the Asian crisis of the late 1990s. And both have since
built up their reserves and slashed debt. In the Philippines,
foreign exchange reserves have more than tripled since 2005.
Indonesia has been rewarded with a return to investment
grade status. Many think the Philippines is next.
Standard & Poor's Corp upgraded its outlook on Philippine
debt in December to positive from stable. In June, Fitch Ratings
raised the Philippines to one notch below investment grade,
citing better government finances, a more stable economy and
"favorable economic prospects".
"If Indonesia is investment grade, we cannot be two notches
below Indonesia," Purisima said.
Like Indonesia, the Philippines' public debt as a percentage
of GDP is falling, dipping to 57 percent from 79 percent in
2005. Indonesia, its population and economy more than twice the
size, has done better, halving the ratio to 23.5 percent,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists.
"CAUTIOUS"
But making money in the Philippines remains difficult.
Its stock prices are among Asia's most expensive.
Investment protection laws are opaque and government revenue is
the weakest in Southeast Asia at just 13 percent of the economy.
Long-running Communist and Muslim insurgencies and complex
regulations deter mining investments.
"The economy seems to be on the mend, however when you look
at the stock market, it is relatively small for a country that
size and the good stocks are very expensive," said
emerging-market investor Mark Mobius, executive chairman of
Templeton Asset Management Ltd in San Mateo, California.
Valuations have been rising: the MSCI's index of the
Philippines, for instance, trades at 15.2 times
2012 earnings, up from 13.5 times a year earlier. Compare that
to Singapore's 13.3 times, Malaysia
at 14.3, Thailand at 10.6 and
Indonesia at 12.90 times.
The problem, however, goes beyond high prices.
"You have to be quite cautious when looking at the
Philippines. What's needed in the Philippines are more IPOs,
more companies going to the market," said Mobius.
Just eight companies launched initial public offerings
(IPOs) to list their shares in the Philippines between 2008 and
2011, a sharp contrast to 76 in Indonesia, 85 in Malaysia, 50 in
Vietnam and 49 in Thailand, according to Reuters data.
That, too, appears to be changing. The Philippine Stock
Exchange forecasts a doubling in total fund-raising to about
$4.7 billion this year after foreign inflows into stocks rose
more than three-fold in the first six weeks of the year to $351
million, overtaking net buying for all of 2009.
MULTINATIONALS NEEDED
But Aquino needs to attract more than just portfolio money.
He needs spending by multinationals.
The Philippines attracted just $1.7 billion, or 2.3 percent
of the $75.6 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) that
flowed into the 10 members of the Association of South East
Asian Nations in 2010, trailing Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia,
Vietnam and Thailand, the most recent ASEAN data shows.
In the 10 years to 2010, the country's annual net
FDI never exceeded $2 billion.
"You have to look at the foreign investors negative list
(FNL) -- no changes in 10 years; it essentially stayed the
same," said Jeffrey Woodruff, executive director of the American
Chamber of Commerce in Manila, referring to the list of sectors
with limits to overseas investors.
"The only changes came in allowing investment in gambling,
which took place a few years ago. Other than that, there's been
no change in the FNL for a decade," he said.
GRAFT, MINING TROUBLES
A report from the World Bank's private sector arm, the
International Finance Corporation, helps explain the trickle in
investments: the Philippines ranked 136th out of 183 economies
globally for the ease of doing business last year, and scored
even lower for starting businesses. Overall, it was one place
worse than the Sudan and two behind Syria.
To try to address that, the government has set up
one-stop-shops in 252 economic zones to help investors. Outside
those areas, however, lie thickets of red tape and bribes for
permits.
Mining investments are especially difficult.
In 2005, the Philippines' Supreme Court upheld a
law allowing full foreign ownership of mining projects. Top
global miners such as BHP Billiton started investing,
lured by an estimated $1 trillion in untapped mineral resources.
But strong opposition from the Catholic church, mine accidents,
a strong anti-mining lobby and the previous unpopular
government's unwillingness to counter public opinion drove most
miners away.
Xstrata Plc's $5.9 billion Tampakan project in
southern Philippines, Southeast Asia's largest undeveloped
copper-gold prospect, has yet to move off the drawing boards,
caught between local and national policies on mining.
Turning that around and improving decrepit infrastructure
are central to Aquino's plans as he tries to attack graft and
low tax revenue that have undermined public spending.
December's successful bidding of the Philippines' first
public private partnership project, the Daang Hari SLEX
expressway, will be followed by at least $1.8 billion in similar
auctions this year and $17 billion in the next five years.
"The Philippines appears to be at an inflection point," said
Pauline Ng, investment manager for the Pacific at JP Morgan
Asset Management, which oversees $102 billion in Asian client
assets. "Sectors like industrial land, property, toll roads and
cement will be key beneficiaries of investment-led growth."
The country is plagued by chronically low tax collection and
domestic credit too is falling -- at 8 percent as of June 2011
from around 17 percent in 2008 and well 15 percent in Indonesia
and Thailand.
Aquino, 52, has vowed to enforce tax rules better before
imposing new taxes or raising them. But he hasn't got far. Tax
revenue rose to 12.3 percent of GDP last year, barely up from 12
percent in 2010 when it was the lowest in at least a decade.
He has now begun to raise duties on alcohol and tobacco --
steps that could generate $1.4 billion in 2012 and $2.75 billion
by 2014 if passed by Congress.
He hopes these and other measures will lift the economy's
growth rate to as fast as 8 percent during his single term
mandate that runs to 2016.
He enjoys almost unprecedented support. He is the first
president since his mother to have backing of both chambers of
Congress after winning elections in May 2010 by a record margin.
He owes part of his popularity to his revered family name
and its reputation for probity. His father, Benigno, was an
opposition leader assassinated during the Marcos era.
"This is a rare occasion in the Philippines where
you have a president who has the largest mandate ever and he
wants to use that mandate to really transform the country,"
Purisima, the Secretary of Finance, said.
But it is unclear whether he will succeed in his biggest
challenge of all: a confrontation with what he calls an
obstructionist judiciary beholden to his predecessor.
As his government attempts to impeach Supreme Court Chief
Justice Renato Corona, the stakes could hardly be higher. If the
impeachment fails, Aquino has said it would virtually destroy
his efforts to end corruption.
The final decision rests with the Senate where Aquino's
party faces a struggle to win enough support to convict Corona.
YOUNG POPULATION
Fund managers such as Ng see opportunities for gains in
stocks exposed to consumers. UBS, for instance, likes PLDT
, the country's largest telecommunications company, and
BDO Unibank Inc.
Part of the Philippines' allure is its youthful population.
Half the population is under 20 years old, many speak English --
a legacy of its past as an American colony - and the population
itself is projected to swell to 190 million by 2040.
Remittances from more than 10 million overseas workers are a
growing source of growth, pumping $20 billion into the economy
last year.
The Philippines' business-outsourcing industry, including
call centres, is also growing fast. It is projected to generate
revenue of at least $13 billion this year, rising 20 percent
from 2011 and more than four-fold from six years ago.
Aquino also has another wager that plays directly into hopes
to transform Manila into a Southeast Asian Las Vegas.
He has targeted a rise in tourism to about 10 million
visitors by the end of his term, from about 3.9 million now.
The Philippines awarded four licenses in 2008 and 2009 to
operate casinos in a gambling and entertainment complex in
Manila. Each Philippine licensee agreed to invest $1 billion
over five years. Three of the four licenses went to a venture
between Genting Malaysia Bhd and Alliance Global Group Inc
, Philippine property developer Belle Corp, and
ports tycoon Enrique Razon's Bloombury Investments Holding Inc.
But why should a wealthy gambler from China come to the
Philippines instead of gambling resorts that have sprouted in
Singapore, Macau in China and Genting in Malaysia?
"No gambler will play and lose everything in the same
casino," Naguiat, the gaming regulator, said. "Look around.
We're part of this circle. They'll go to Macau, they'll go
Genting. They'll go to Singapore and they'll go to the
Philippines."