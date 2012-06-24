* Witnesses murdered, disappear in deadliest attack on media
* Final judgment in case could be decades away
* Inefficient judiciary, graft pose major test for govt
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, June 24 Esmael Enog heard crackling
gunfire and saw men armed with high-powered rifles carry out one
of the most heinous crimes in Philippine history: the massacre
of 57 people, including 31 journalists, on a November morning
three years ago.
But nine months after testifying in court last July and
pointing a finger at a politically powerful family, Enog
vanished. His body was found in a sack near marshland last
month, chain-sawed into pieces, according to his lawyer.
Two other witnesses have been murdered, casting doubt over
whether anyone will be brought to justice for the nation's
bloodiest election-related violence and the deadliest single
attack on the press ever documented.
The difficulty of securing witnesses - and keeping them
alive - is emerging as a formidable test for the two-year-old
government of President Benigno Aquino, who has nurtured a
graft-fighting image and vowed swift resolution of the case.
Whether he can do that depends, in part, on how deeply he
can reform a judicial system plagued for decades by corruption.
The Washington-based Heritage Foundation think tank rates
the country's judiciary as inefficient and says it remains
susceptible to political interference. "Despite some progress,
the government's anti-corruption efforts have been too
inconsistent to eradicate bribery and graft effectively."
Corruption and lax rule of law remain among the biggest
turnoffs to foreign investors, who favour the nearby emerging
markets of Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The 2009 massacre in the southern province of Maguindanao
was horrific even by the standards of the Philippines, whose
restive south is riven by political and insurgent violence.
Then, a convoy of vehicles en route to register Esmael
Mangudadatu, an opposition candidate for provincial governor,
was ambushed by about 100 gunmen on a lonely stretch of highway.
The victims were driven to the top of a hill, separated into
groups of men and women and then shot with high-powered firearms
at close range.
Several women were allegedly raped before they were killed.
Some were buried alive in mass graves.
Prosecutors identified a total 103 witnesses but rights
groups say many have been harassed even while under a state
witness protection programme. One of the witnesses who was
killed, Suwaib Upham, was gunned down after failing to receive
the government protection he requested.
"We know of several cases of witnesses or their families who
have been killed, threatened or harassed," said Elaine Pearson,
deputy director of Human Rights Watch in Asia. "If the
government can't get it together for this case, then what hope
is there for all the other cases of human rights violations?"
The main defendants are the politically powerful Ampatuan
family. Excavating equipment belonging to the local government,
run by the family, was found at the site where it was used to
dig graves so big two vehicles were buried with the bodies.
Members of the family's private militia have also been charged.
"IF THEY COME HERE, JUST KILL THEM ALL"
Francisco Baraan, an undersecretary at the Department of
Justice, said bringing to justice nearly 200 people accused in
the murders will be difficult. "Even if we want to resolve this
case at the soonest possible time, the sheer number of accused
will make it difficult for us to speed up the process," he said.
The Ampatuan family has dominated politics in Maguindanao
for nearly a decade and enjoyed close ties to former President
Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now in detention while on trial on
electoral fraud and corruption charges.
One witness, Lakmudin Saliao, testified in September 2010
that the massacre was planned over a family gathering during
which the patriarch, Andal Ampatuan Sr., asked how they could
prevent a challenge by their political rival, Esmael
Mangudadatu.
"That's easy. If they come here, just kill them all," his
son, Andal Ampatuan Jr., replied according to the testimony by
Saliao, who had served at the family dinner that evening.
Andal Ampatuan Sr. and his four sons are in jail awaiting
trial. Two other Ampatuan clan members, a brother of Andal Sr.
and a grandson, are also in detention.
Esmael Enog had worked as a driver for the Ampatuans. He
testified he brought dozens of gunmen to a checkpoint where the
convoy was stopped. He heard the gunfire and identified four
members of a local militia linked to the massacre.
He declined state protection, partly to be with his family.
Instead, he tried to hide in a farming village in Maguindanao,
fearing about 100 loyal Ampatuan militia members still at large,
said his lawyer, Nena Santos. He went missing in April.
Local police, however, have denied finding Enog's body and a
search for him, dead or alive, continues.
SNAIL'S PACE
At the current pace, it could take decades for a final
judgment, said opposition senator Joker Arroyo.
The court is now hearing arguments on the Ampatuans' bail
petition and has not begun examining the merits of all 57 counts
of murder against them. Ninety-six of 196 people accused in the
massacre have been arrested, including seven members of the
Ampatuan clan, but only 64 have been arraigned.
The patriarch, Andal, faces separate poll fraud charges
along with former president Arroyo and the former head of the
election commission. Under Arroyo, the Ampatuans tightened their
political grip over Maguindanao, delivering votes for Arroyo and
her party in exchange for financial and political support.
Aquino sees this as a litmus test of the justice system. But
press advocates are impatient and want him to put more resources
into it. They highlight another disturbing trend: journalists
who report on provincial corruption continue to be assassinated.
Since Aquino came to office in July 2010, 17 journalists
have been killed although press freedom groups say only eight
deaths were work-related. During Arroyo's nine-year rule, 107
journalists were killed, including 79 deemed work related.
Most cases remain unresolved.
"We need to see a strong resolve against impunity in the
Philippines on the part of the president," says Romel Bagares, a
private lawyer helping prosecute the Ampatuans. "From the very
beginning he should have made the massacre trial the showcase of
his administration's human rights policy."
There are, however, some signs of improvement against graft.
Aquino has reviewed and cancelled several state contracts,
tightened the use of funds via a transparent procurement system
and adopted a budget system where all state expenses must be
justified, minimising corruption.
Last month, the head of a 15-member Supreme Court, Renato
Corona, was impeached on charges he failed to disclose his
assets in full and for showing bias in favour of the former
president, who appointed him.
Aquino trumpeted his anti-corruption campaign as a tool to
drive the economy forward after it recorded its fastest
quarterly growth in two years in the first quarter despite the
global slowdown, outpacing growth in Indonesia, Vietnam and
Singapore.
Rodel Cruz, a senior partner in one of Manila's top law
offices, said Aquino's next Supreme Court appointment could
signal whether he is serious about cleaning up the courts. "Does
he really mean business, or will it be business as usual?"
(Editing by Jason Szep and Jeremy Laurence)