MANILA, June 2 Four groups bid on Monday for a
35.4-billion pesos ($810 million) state contract to build and
operate a toll road meant to decongest traffic in industrial
zones south of Manila under a public-private partnership (PPP)
programme, the government said.
The winner of the contract, the Philippines' most expensive
road project under the PPP scheme so far, will be announced at a
later date as bids will first be reviewed for technical
evaluation, Rogelio Singson, public works secretary, told
investors during the auction.
Among those who submitted bids are a consortium formed by
Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, and
the grouping of Metro Pacific Investments Corp, DMCI
Holdings Inc and Leighton Holdings Inc.
Besides the two groupings, San Miguel Corp and
Malaysia's MTD Capital Bhd also made bids.
The 35-year contract to finance, design, construct, and
operate a 47-kilometre four-lane toll road connecting two
expressways south of the capital is part of government efforts
to address the Southeast Asian nation's infrastructure backlog.
The Asian Development Bank said in a report last year the
country needs $20 billion annually in infrastructure investment
to sustain economic growth, attract direct investment and
alleviate poverty.
On Thursday, the government added two new infrastructure
ventures to a pipeline of projects it will offer to investors
under the PPP scheme.
A consortium formed by Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific and
Macquarie Group submitted the lone bid last week for a
64.9 billion peso ($1.5 billion) project to renovate and extend
Manila's oldest elevated railway, the most expensive PPP so far.
($1 = 43.755 Philippine pesos)
