MANILA Dec 22 Just two of 12 prospective
applicants have bid to build and operate a 2.5 billion pesos
($56 million) transport terminal in Manila, one of the
Philippine government's private-public partnership (PPP)
projects aimed at speeding economic growth.
Filinvest Land Inc and Megawide Construction Corp
subsidiary MWN Terminals filed necessary documents
for the Integrated Transport System Southwest Terminal Project
ahead of the Monday deadline, Department of Transportation and
Communications (DOTC) spokesman Miguel Sagcal told reporters.
But 10 companies that bought application papers - including
Ayala Land Inc, Ayala Corp, San Miguel Corp
, Metro Pacific Investments Corp and Robinsons
Land Corp - did not submit bids.
The transport department will review the two bids for the
4.6 hectare (11.3 acre) terminal over the next 40 days.
The terminal is part of a PPP programme involving the
upgrade or roads, railways, ports and airports, aimed at helping
lift economic growth to as much as 8.5 percent by 2016 from 7.7
percent in 2010 when the scheme began.
The government has so far awarded eight PPP projects worth
127.5 billion pesos. In October, President Benigno Aquino gave
the go-ahead for a further $3.7 billion worth of infrastructure
developments.
The National Economic and Development Authority's Investment
Coordination Committee is set to discuss on Monday eight PPP
projects worth 625 billion pesos.
Those projects include the 35.4 billion pesos Cavite-Laguna
Expressway, the 19.3 billion pesos Motor Vehicle Inspection
System, the 177.2 billion pesos North-South Railway Project, and
the 374.5 billion pesos Makati-Pasay-Taguig Mass Transit System
Loop.
($1 = 44.7000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)