MANILA Jan 15 A Philippine cabinet-level agency
has approved five public private partnership (PPP) projects
worth more than 500 billion pesos ($11 billion) to upgrade the
country' roads, airports and seaports and boost economic growth.
"All the PPP projects on the agenda were approved last
night," Cosette Canilao, head of the PPP Center overseeing the
development of major infrastructure, said on Thursday.
The projects still need to be approved by the National
Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board chaired by
President Benigno Aquino before they are offered for tender.
The projects that could be opened to investors soon are the
following:
* the 374.5 billion peso Makati-Pasay-Taguig Mass Transit
System Loop Project
* the 177.22 billion peso North-South Railway Project
* the 19.33 billion peso Motor Vehicle Inspections System
Project
* the 1.161 billion peso Civil Registry System Information
Technology Project Phase II, and the expansion of the
Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.
The government has so far awarded eight infrastructure
projects worth 127.5 billion pesos.
In October, Aquino gave the go-ahead for a further $3.7
billion worth of infrastructure developments.
The country needs private funds to upgrade and modernise its
dilapidated infrastructure as it aims to lift its growth rate to
8 percent so it can catch up with its richer Southeast Asian
neighbours.
