MANILA May 19 Philippine conglomerates San
Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp
have formally submitted bids for a 35.4-billion-peso ($795
million) state contract to develop and operate a toll road
project south of Manila.
President Benigno Aquino had ordered the reopening of an
auction for the toll road contract after San Miguel appealed
against the result of a bidding round last June when it was the
top bidder, but was disqualified over the terms of a letter of
credit supplied by its bankers.
The conglomerates' subsidiaries, San Miguel Holdings Corp
and MPCALA Holdings Inc, were the only groups which submitted
bids before Tuesday's deadline, Public Works Secretary Rogelio
Singson told reporters in the capital.
Reyes Tacandong & Co and Gatmaitan Law Office, both of which
represented undisclosed clients and which had previously
purchased bid documents, did not submit offers.
At stake is a 35-year contract to build and manage the
45.5-kilometer (28.27-mile) Cavite-Laguna Expressway, or Calax,
that will connect nearby industrial zones to Manila, capital of
Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economy.
The government had set a minimum bid of 20.1 billion pesos
for the toll road contract, one of its priority projects under a
public-private partnership (PPP) programme. The amount is on top
of the 35.4 billion pesos construction cost for the four-lane
toll road.
Opening and evaluation of the technical bids is scheduled on
May 22, while the financial terms of the offers will be opened
on May 26, the government said. The notice of award for the
project is due on July 7, with the contract to be signed on July
28.
A joint venture of conglomerates Ayala Corp and
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc was the top bidder in last
year's auction to build the toll road. But Ayala and Aboitiz
declined to take part in the reopened bidding process.
($1 = 44.5200 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)