By Neil Jerome Morales
| MANILA, March 28
MANILA, March 28 A major Philippine
infrastructure project received no bids by a Monday deadline,
underscoring worries about the viability of the project and
concern that plans could be changed or even scrapped by a new
administration after elections in May.
The $2.7 billion scheme to build an expressway and dike was
slated to be the second-largest infrastructure project under
President Benigno Aquino's Public-Private Partnership (PPP)
programme which aims to upgrade ageing roads, airports and
schools.
Isaac David, president at MTD Philippines, part of a
consortium that had looked at bidding, said the project was
commercially risky because of the May 9 poll, as well as due to
legal questions over the government's right to turn a portion of
a lake into land which would be then sold by the private sector.
MTD Philippines was part of the Alloy Pavi Hanshin LLEDP
consortium, which also included South Korea's Hanshin
Construction Co Ltd and the family of former
Philippine Senator Manuel Villar Jr.
Others that had also considered bids included a unit of San
Miguel Corp as well as another group composed of Ayala
Land Inc, SM Prime Holdings Inc, Aboitiz
Equity Ventures Inc and Megaworld Corp.
Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson told
reporters that his department had no immediate plans to relaunch
bidding.
Aquino's six-year term will end in June. Four presidential
candidates to succeed him are in a tight race ahead of the poll.
The government has awarded 12 projects worth $4.3 billion
under the PPP scheme since 2010. It has outlined plans for 14
additional projects worth $12 billion.
($1 = 46.4750 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)