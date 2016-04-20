MANILA, April 20 The Philippines is scrambling
to auction eight infrastructure projects, mostly airports, worth
a total of $2.76 billion, before a leadership change in June, a
top official said on Wednesday.
President Benigno Aquino, whose administration has awarded
12 deals worth $4.3 billion under his flagship Public-Private
Partnership (PPP) scheme, will step down in June after a single
six-year term, in line with a constitutional term limit.
"If we do the bid submissions by the end of April or early
May, we may still be able to award and sign the contracts by
June 30," Andre Palacios, executive director of the PPP Centre,
told reporters on the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony for
a rail project.
The projects up for grabs are five regional airports valued
at $2.34 billion, a port modernisation project in the southern
Philippines worth $411 million, a $6.5-million information
technology project and a railway maintenance deal, Palacios
said.
Six consortia, including conglomerates San Miguel Corp
and Metro Pacific Investments Corp and their
foreign partners, have expressed interest in the provincial
airports.
Megawide Construction Corp and its partner,
India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd, are interested in
bidding for the airport projects, Louie Ferrer, Megawide chief
marketing officer, told Reuters.
Last month, investors snubbed the bidding for a $2.7-billion
scheme to build an expressway and dike, and reclaim land, due to
concerns over the project's viability and uncertainties over the
political transition.
About 54 million Filipinos are eligible to vote in the May 9
elections, closely watched by investors, some of whom fear the
political succession in one of Asia's fastest-growing economies
could affect gains made under Aquino.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)