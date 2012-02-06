MANILA Feb 6 The Philippines said it would seek bids for a $1.4 billion elevated railway project in the capital that will extend an existing line as it seeks private investment to improve infrastructure.

Transportation and Communications Secretary Manuel Roxas II said the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) was expected to endorse the project by the end of this month. Bids would be sought in the first half of the year.

The project, worth 60 billion pesos ($1.4 billion), involves the extension of the 15-km Light Rail Transit Line 1 by 11.7 km south to Cavite.

"(The) NEDA is conducting a passenger demand study in relation to the project before (it) gets endorsement," he told reporters on Monday.

The government is aiming to roll out 15 Public-Private Partnership projects this year, including two new airports, an expressway and a water supply project.

