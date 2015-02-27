* Ayala, SM, Megaworld and Aboitiz join forces
* Most diversified conglomerate San Miguel to bid solo
* Nine multi-billion peso PPP deals awarded so far
(Adds other bidders, background)
MANILA, Feb 27 Some of the Philippines' largest
conglomerates, including SM Investments Corp and San
Miguel Corp, are bidding for the country's largest
infrastructure scheme - a 123 billion pesos ($2.79 billion)
tollway and dike project.
Four consortia filed initial documents on Friday to qualify
to bid for the Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike project, among
them Trident Infrastructure and Development Corp - a partnership
of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Megaworld Corp
, Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings Inc
.
Trident marks the first time those four groups have joined
forces for a single venture. (bit.ly/1DY7I20)
San Miguel and two other consortia - Rainbow Holdings Inc
and the MTD-PAVI-Hanshin Consortium that includes Malaysia's MTD
Capital Berhad - also submitted pre-qualification
documents.
More than 20 local and foreign companies including JG Summit
Holdings Inc and France's Egis Projects SA earlier
obtained necessary documents to bid for the government's largest
public-private partnership (PPP) project to date.
The project includes the construction of a 47 kilometre
(29.2 mile) expressway and a 45 kilometre flood control dike,
involving the reclamation of around 700 hectares (1,729.74
acres) of land south of the capital Manila.
The government, which aims to upgrade infrastructure and
boost economic growth, has awarded nine projects worth 130
billion pesos since launching the PPP programme in 2010.
President Benigno Aquino earlier this month approved the
roll out of an additional $5.7 billion worth of road and railway
projects through the PPP scheme.
($1 = 44.07 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)