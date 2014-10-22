* Prospect of new bid round follows San Miguel appeal

* San Miguel says will bid again if process reopened

* Original winner Ayala says won't re-bid if tender reopened (Adds reactions from Ayala, Public Works Secretary)

By Rosemarie Francisco

MANILA, Oct 22 Philippine President Benigno Aquino said his government is considering reopening bidding for the country's biggest toll road project after the disqualified top bidder, San Miguel Corp, appealed against the outcome of last June's tender.

The development casts fresh doubt on when work will begin on the long-stalled $790 million Cavite-Laguna Expressway project, also known as Calax. A venture led by the Ayala Corp conglomerate was in line to build the road after San Miguel's offer, though 9 billion pesos ($200 million) higher, fell short of the tender's financial terms and conditions.

"I am inclined to think that a re-bid would be the proper course of action on this particular issue," Aquino said on Wednesday, speaking at an annual forum with foreign correspondents.

"If we accept the winning bid at this time...then we will have to explain to the people the 9 billion (peso) difference that we forego," Aquino said. At stake is a 35-year state contract to finance, construct and operate a 47-kilometre four-lane toll road connecting two growth areas south of the capital that is expected to cost 35.4 billion pesos ($790 million).

Any delays in what was billed a priority project after Aquino was sworn in June 2010 will complicate Manila's efforts to modernise its dilapidated infrastructure. The Calax road was key in a list of public-private partnership (PPP) schemes devised by the government, aiming to lift economic growth to 8 percent to keep pace with its neighbours.

The re-bidding for the project was unlikely to happen within the year, Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson told Reuters. Singson said he was waiting for instructions from the president's office on whether the tender process will start from scratch.

San Miguel, the country's most diversified conglomerate, plans to submit a fresh bid if a re-tender is held, its president, Ramon Ang, told Reuters by text message on Wednesday after Aquino's remarks. Aquino's uncle Eduardo Cojuangco is the chairman of San Miguel, although their families have had political differences in the past.

Last June, the company submitted the highest bid for the toll road project - a 20.1 billion peso ($449 million) premium offer beyond the $790 million project costs. But the government disqualified San Miguel after it submitted a standby letter of credit shorter than the 180 days required under the terms of the tender, a failing described by San Miguel as an oversight on the part of its bankers.

On Wednesday, Ayala and its bid partner, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, urged the government to respect the outcome of the original tender when the pair submitted the second-highest bid, offering a premium of 11.7 billion pesos.

In a joint statement, they said they won't take part in fresh bidding for the project saying there is no legal basis for it. Ayala had already set aside $150 million in equity investment for the project.

Since launching the PPP programme in 2010, the government has awarded eight infrastructure projects worth around 133 billion pesos. They consist of toll roads, schools, an automated fare collection system, a railroad and a hospital.

On Friday, Aquino gave authorities the go-ahead to offer for tender 165.6 billion pesos ($3.7 billion) worth of new infrastructure projects under the PPP programme in line with efforts to upgrade ageing roads, airports and ports.

(1 US dollar = 44.7300 Philippine peso)

(Additional reporting from Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)