MANILA, July 21 The Philippines' largest hybrid
rice seeds producer, SL Agritech Corp, said it may revive plans
for an initial public offering (IPO) next year, looking to raise
up to 8 billion Philippine pesos ($170 million).
The hybrid seeds and premium rice manufacturer shelved its
proposed IPO in 2012 when debt woes in Greece unsettled global
markets. The Philippine bourse has risen strongly in
recent months to be the second-best performing equity market in
Southeast Asia this year.
"We were able to expand rapidly in the past two years. By
the third quarter or fourth quarter next year, we may go into
IPO," SL Agritech chairman Henry Lim Bon Liong told reporters
late on Wednesday.
SL Agritech plans to sell a 25-percent stake to the public,
Lim said, adding that the fresh capital raised would help speed
up expansion plans.
The company, which exports premium rice to the United Arab
Emirates, Canada and the United States, produces hybrid rice
seeds in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam. It plans to
enter the Indian and Nigerian markets.
Only two companies have debuted on the Philippine Stock
market this year. Golden Haven Memorial Park Inc sold
$16.7 million of shares, while Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc
raised $532.5 million in Southeast Asia's second
largest IPO this year.
($1 = 47.1950 Philippine pesos)
