MANILA Oct 23 Philippine specialty retailer SSI
Group Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top
end of its indicative range, allowing it to raise $166 million
in the country's third and biggest maiden share sale this year.
The offer price was set at 7.50 pesos ($0.1676), the high
end of the 7.00-7.50 pesos guidance, Reginaldo Cariaso, chief
operating officer of underwriter BPI Capital Corp, told Reuters
on Thursday.
SSI had earlier cut its maximum IPO price from an initial
guidance of 12.50 pesos per share.
"It was five to 10 times oversubscribed by foreign and local
fund managers," Cariaso said.
SSI Group, which resells 103 international brands in the
Philippines and operates convenience stores through the
FamilyMart chain, tapped HSBC, Credit Suisse
(Singapore) Ltd, and BPI Capital to manage the IPO.
