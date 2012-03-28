MANILA, March 28The Philippine unit of Royal
Dutch Shell and the country's largest oil refiner
Petron Corp both said on Wednesday they were not
buying Iranian crude and have no plans to do so, as the country
faces possible U.S. sanctions over Iran oil imports.
Pilipinas Shell has stopped buying Iranian crude and was not
planning to resume purchases, the firm's country chairman Edgar
Chua said.
"No, no more. We have not been buying Iranian crude for some
time because the crude mix of the refinery is now different," he
told reporters when asked about Iranian oil purchases.
Petron Corp President Eric Recto said separately his company
was not importing crude from Iran because its refinery required
sweet and light crude.
It was the first time for the two companies to comment on
Iranian crude imports.
Energy Secretary Rene Almendras said on Tuesday that the
country had made no crude purchases from Iran so far this year,
but he had also said only the two refiners could confirm this.
Almendras additionally said the Philippines has no official
position on U.S. sanctions on countries buying oil from Iran.
The Southeast Asian nation is included in a list of 12
countries that could be subject to U.S. sanctions unless they
significantly cut crude purchases from Iran. The sanctions
imposed by the United States, aimed at forcing Iran to halt its
nuclear programme, took effect on Feb. 29.
Last year, Pilipinas Shell bought nearly 5.9 million barrels
of Iranian crude, representing 8.4 percent of the company's
total crude imports, said Zenaida Monsada, director at the
government's Oil Industry Management Bureau.
She also said Petron had no Iranian crude purchases last
year, based on the agency's records. Both companies also show no
crude imports from Iran so far for the current quarter, Monsada
said.
Crude hit $128 a barrel in the world market this
month, only $20 short of its 2008 peak, and is up more than 15
percent since January, largely because of the sanctions against
oil producer Iran.
Shell's Chua said the company was looking to invest 2
billion to 3 billion pesos ($47 million-$70 million) annually in
the Philippines to expand its retail network and facilities,
including its refinery.
He added that a decision on the expansion of its 110,000
barrel per day refinery could be made by the end of the year.