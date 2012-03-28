MANILA, March 28The Philippine unit of Royal Dutch Shell and the country's largest oil refiner Petron Corp both said on Wednesday they were not buying Iranian crude and have no plans to do so, as the country faces possible U.S. sanctions over Iran oil imports.

Pilipinas Shell has stopped buying Iranian crude and was not planning to resume purchases, the firm's country chairman Edgar Chua said.

"No, no more. We have not been buying Iranian crude for some time because the crude mix of the refinery is now different," he told reporters when asked about Iranian oil purchases.

Petron Corp President Eric Recto said separately his company was not importing crude from Iran because its refinery required sweet and light crude.

It was the first time for the two companies to comment on Iranian crude imports.

Energy Secretary Rene Almendras said on Tuesday that the country had made no crude purchases from Iran so far this year, but he had also said only the two refiners could confirm this.

Almendras additionally said the Philippines has no official position on U.S. sanctions on countries buying oil from Iran.

The Southeast Asian nation is included in a list of 12 countries that could be subject to U.S. sanctions unless they significantly cut crude purchases from Iran. The sanctions imposed by the United States, aimed at forcing Iran to halt its nuclear programme, took effect on Feb. 29.

Last year, Pilipinas Shell bought nearly 5.9 million barrels of Iranian crude, representing 8.4 percent of the company's total crude imports, said Zenaida Monsada, director at the government's Oil Industry Management Bureau.

She also said Petron had no Iranian crude purchases last year, based on the agency's records. Both companies also show no crude imports from Iran so far for the current quarter, Monsada said.

Crude hit $128 a barrel in the world market this month, only $20 short of its 2008 peak, and is up more than 15 percent since January, largely because of the sanctions against oil producer Iran.

Shell's Chua said the company was looking to invest 2 billion to 3 billion pesos ($47 million-$70 million) annually in the Philippines to expand its retail network and facilities, including its refinery.

He added that a decision on the expansion of its 110,000 barrel per day refinery could be made by the end of the year.