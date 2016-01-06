MANILA Jan 6 A group of Philippine "comfort
women", forced to work in Japanese military brothels in World
War Two, accused their government on Wednesday of not doing
enough to help them secure an apology and compensation from
Japan.
South Korea and Japan last month reached an agreement to
resolve the issue as Tokyo made an apology and promised about
one billion yen ($8.43 million) for a fund to help survivors,
though many South Koreans were angry a deal had been made.
In a statement, the Philippine comfort women said they
feared the South China Sea dispute with China had distracted
Manila from seeking justice from Japan, which occupied the
Philippines from 1942-45.
"Each day that they are ignored by their own government, any
hope of official acknowledgment and reparations grows dimmer as
the shadows of old age and mortality cast a dark pall on them,"
lawyer Harry Roque said in a statement.
"The victims of horrendous human rights violations should
not be used by our government as a leverage in its talk with
Japan for support against China over the West Philippine Sea
controversy."
About 1,000 Philippine women were forced into prostitution
by Japanese troops during World War II. The protesting comfort
women belonged to a group called "Malaya Lolas", or freed
grandmothers.
There was no immediate comment from the foreign ministry or
president's office.
The Philippines and Japan are discussing the transfer of
military equipment, like surveillance planes and patrol boats,
to help strengthen the Philippines' capability to guard its
maritime borders as China rapidly expands in the South China
Sea.
Beijing claims almost all the South China Sea, which is
believed to have huge deposits of oil and gas, and through which
about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and has
been building up facilities on the islands it controls.
Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines also
have claims. Tension rose this week when China landed a civilian
plane on one of three airstrips it had built on man-made islands
in the Spratlys.
Japan has also made available about $2 billion for roads and
railways to upgrade the Philippines' dilapidated infrastructure
and untangle traffic gridlock in the capital.
($1 = 118.6 yen)
