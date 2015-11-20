MANILA Nov 20 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe may consider a request from the Philippines for large
coastguard ships to patrol the disputed South China Sea, after
the two allies reached a deal on defence equipment and
technology.
China has overlapping claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
The Philippines is the Southeast Asian nation most at odds
with China over the South China Sea. Tokyo has no claims in the
waterway, but worries about China's growing military reach into
sea lanes through which much of Japan's ship-borne trade passes.
The deal will mark the first time Japan has agreed to
directly donate military equipment to another country, and is
the latest example of Abe's more muscular security agenda.
"There was a request from President Benigno Aquino regarding
the provision of large patrol vessels to the Philippine Coast
Guard and Japan would like to consider the specifics," Abe said
in a statement.
The two leaders met on Thursday night at the close of the
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila.
Abe said he welcomed the deal and "agreed to work together
for the early signing of the agreement and the realization of
cooperation in defence equipment".
There have been media reports that Tokyo would supply Manila
with three used Beechcraft TC-90 King Air aircraft suitable for
maritime surveillance in the South China Sea. Manila had also
sought Lockheed Martin submarine-hunting P3-C patrol planes.
Rather than challenge Beijing directly by sending warships
or planes to patrol the South China Sea, Japan is helping to
build the military capacity of friendly nations with claims to
parts of the waterway.
"These negotiations take some time," a senior Japanese
official told Reuters, saying it could take one or two years
before the two sides sign a deal on defence equipment and
technology.
"Japan wants an assurance that any equipment it will give
will not be transferred to a third country."
To allow the donation, Japanese lawmakers will either have
to tweak curbs on sales of government-owned equipment, or set up
a separate financing mechanism.
Japan is also building 10 40-metre (131-ft) -long vessels
for the Philippine coastguard. Manila needs 100-metre (328-ft)
-long patrol ships.
Japan changed defence policy this year in a shift that could
let troops fight overseas for the first time since 1945. The
move was welcomed by ally the United States, but fed concern in
China, where memories of Japan's wartime aggression run deep.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)