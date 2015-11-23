MANILA Nov 23 Philippine fast-food chain
Jollibee Foods Corp said on Monday it was looking to
acquire one or two more foreign-owned food suppliers in deals
that would be of the same size or larger than a recent $99
million purchase of 40 percent of U.S.-based chain Smashburger.
The company, which outsells McDonalds Corp and Yum
Brands Inc's KFC restaurants in the Southeast Asian
nation, is hoping acquisitions, including possibly of start-ups,
will help it reach its target of becoming one of the top five in
market value among global food suppliers.
"Maybe we need one or two more acquisitions," Tony Tan
Caktiong, Jollibee Chairman, told reporters. "It will have to be
similar size or bigger ones that will really help on the
financial side."
