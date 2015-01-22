BRIEF-Davita posts Q1 earnings per share $2.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MANILA Jan 22 The Philippines' Jollibee Foods Corp said on Thursday it was looking to acquire a U.S.-based fast food company with a market value of $1 billion, to boost revenue from offshore ventures.
Jollibee, the Southeast Asian country's largest fast food company that outsells local McDonalds and KFC restaurants, confirmed via a stock market filing the acquisition plan first reported by a local newspaper.
The BusinessMirror newspaper had quoted Jollibee Chairman Tony Tan-Caktiong as saying the company may look for a partner for the possible acquisition. (Reporting By Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, reported 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the sale of the Moapa project partially offset lower third-party module sales.