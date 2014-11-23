MANILA Nov 23 Dozens of foreign and local
journalists lit candles on Sunday to remember the 2009 murder of
32 journalists in the southern Philippines, the biggest recorded
killing of media workers in history.
No one has been convicted of the murders. Wearing black
shirts with the words "End Impunity", the journalists gathered
outside a Catholic shrine in Manila, the site of two popular
uprisings in modern times.
The journalists also protested against what they called
growing press restrictions in the Philippines.
Melinda Quintos, head of the Center for Media Freedom and
Responsibility, said there were "disturbing" developments that
threatened freedom of the press. She cited the authorities' ban
on coverage of the trial of the accused in the murder of the 32
journalists.
"The ban on media coverage of the trial is an unconscionable
assault on press freedom -- the very right, so crucial to the
state of democracy in this country," she said, adding that the
trial was proceeding too slowly.
The court is still trying to resolve bail petitions four
years after the case started. Meanwhile, four witnesses have
been killed and lawyers say that defendants in the case have
offered financial rewards to victims' families to withdraw the
murder accusations.
A total of 192 people led by a powerful Muslim political
clan are facing murder charges for killing 58 people, including
the 32 journalists, and burying them on a hill in Maguindanao
province in the southern Philippines.
Since August this year, police have prevented journalists
from covering the trial for no apparent reason, Quintos added.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent
organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, has called
the Maguindanao killings "the deadliest single attack on the
press ever documented by the CPJ".
The victims were on their way to file a certificate of
candidacy for a local politician standing in an election.
Foreign journalists joined Sunday's protest, asking the
government to explain an immigration ban on nine Hong Kong
journalists who heckled President Benigno Aquino at an APEC
meeting in Bali, Indonesia last year.
The state intelligence agency recommended the ban saying the
journalists are considered a public safety threat.
The Philippines is one of the most dangerous countries in
the world for journalists. Some 145 media workers have died
since 1986 when democracy was restored after the ouster of
dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Stephen Powell)