MANILA Nov 25 The Philippines is set to import
liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time next year as it
bids to replace fast-fading local gas supplies, but cheap coal
is blowing off course Manila's vow to lift the use of cleaner
fuels.
With 100 million people and one of the world's fastest
growing economies, the country aims to double its power
generation capacity by 2030, hoping to put an end to daily
blackouts that crippled its economy in the 1990s.
But despite government support for gas, a rash of approvals
for coal-fired plants is already set to push coal's share of
power generation up sharply to over 50 percent by that time,
while gas' share may fade slightly to 15 percent.
A Philippines lawmaker conceded it is too early to say when
legislators will call time on new coal plants.
"It presents a great challenge, especially for us in
Congress," said Reynaldo Umali, who heads the committee on
energy at the House of Representatives.
This type of dilemma is echoed throughout Asia, where more
than 500 coal-fired plants are on the drawing board, spurred by
coal's low cost and availability, while LNG needs billions of
dollars for infrastructure to receive and store imported gas.
"Many countries in Asia will remain reliant on coal for
power generation over the coming decade," said Georgina Hayden,
senior energy and infrastructure analyst at BMI Research.
GAS FIELD DECLINE
The Philippines wants to roughly double the share of natural
gas in its power generation mix to up to a third by 2030, evenly
balanced with coal and renewables.
Adding impetus to its plan is the expected depletion by 2024
of the Malampaya gas field, which accounts for all of the
country's gas supplies. Despite efforts to find reserves
elsewhere, buying LNG overseas is the immediate option.
Australia-listed Energy World Corp Ltd expects to
switch on the Philippines' first power plant fired by imported
LNG some time next year, after delays to the original December
2014 start-up.
The power plant is part of an $800 million LNG hub the
company is building in Quezon province in the main Luzon island,
the Philippines' first such facility. It plans to ship gas from
its Sengkang LNG field in Indonesia or buy from the spot market.
Others are also looking to LNG.
Philippine power distributor Manila Electric Co, also known
as Meralco, is in talks with Osaka Gas Co Ltd to build gas
facilities worth about $2 billion and power firm First Gen Corp
may start building a $1 billion LNG terminal next year
to sustain its Malampaya-based gas-fired power plants.
The operator of Malampaya, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, has also been looking to set up a floating
regasification facility to sell LNG locally, company officials
have said.
CHEAP POWER
But the Philippines accepts that rejecting cheap coal is not
an option as its economy develops, with more than 40 new power
plants in the pipeline, including projects still seeking
financing.
"The Philippine electricity market is very competitive, so
to be able to make sure that we can sell the power capacity to
be generated by our power plants, it has to be cheap," said Lito
Lantin, senior vice president at Meralco Power Gen Corp, which
plans to build three coal-fired plants over five years.
Congressman Umali said he is keen on legislation aimed at
giving more incentives, such as tax exemptions, to investors in
LNG infrastructure to make the fuel competitive with coal.
President Benigno Aquino, who is due to step down next June,
has passed the baton of boosting gas use to his successor,
arguing last week that the government was hampered by a lack of
infrastructure.
"It limits our ability ... it won't happen under my watch,"
he told the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO summit.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Richard Pullin)