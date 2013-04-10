MANILA, April 10 Philippine conglomerate LT Group Inc has begun an international roadshow for an equity sale to raise up to 32.8 billion pesos ($800 million), one of the first such launches since the country won an investment grade rating last month from Fitch Ratings.

The share sale, which was flagged by the company in September, comes amid growing interest in the Philippines as an investment destination and will fund further investments in LT's banking, tobacco, property and airline businesses.

The firm, owned by Lucio Tan who is the country's second richest man, said it would offer up to 1.6 billion shares, including an over-allotment option of 15 percent of the issue or up to 240 million shares.

It set a tentative price range of 18 pesos to 20.50 pesos per share, with the final price to be set after the roadshow.

Shares of LT Group rose as much as 2.2 percent to a record 19.90 pesos early on Wednesday following the firm's disclosure.

Cornerstone investors have been lined up for about 1 billion of the shares, the company said.

The deal is being managed by UBS AG.

LT Group, formerly known as Tanduay Holdings Inc, is a holding company with interests in Philippine National Bank , Eton Properties Philippines Inc, Philippine Airlines, and Tan's unlisted firms Fortune Tobacco Corp and Asia Brewery Inc.

The Philippines first-ever investment grade rating from Fitch was a vote of confidence in the government's efforts to achieve fiscal sustainability, curb corruption and increase infrastructure spending.

($1 = 41.2 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)