MANILA, April 10 Philippine conglomerate LT
Group Inc has begun an international roadshow for an
equity sale to raise up to 32.8 billion pesos ($800 million),
one of the first such launches since the country won an
investment grade rating last month from Fitch Ratings.
The share sale, which was flagged by the company in
September, comes amid growing interest in the Philippines as an
investment destination and will fund further investments in LT's
banking, tobacco, property and airline businesses.
The firm, owned by Lucio Tan who is the country's second
richest man, said it would offer up to 1.6 billion shares,
including an over-allotment option of 15 percent of the issue or
up to 240 million shares.
It set a tentative price range of 18 pesos to 20.50 pesos
per share, with the final price to be set after the roadshow.
Shares of LT Group rose as much as 2.2 percent to a record
19.90 pesos early on Wednesday following the firm's disclosure.
Cornerstone investors have been lined up for about 1 billion
of the shares, the company said.
The deal is being managed by UBS AG.
LT Group, formerly known as Tanduay Holdings Inc, is a
holding company with interests in Philippine National Bank
, Eton Properties Philippines Inc, Philippine
Airlines, and Tan's unlisted firms Fortune Tobacco Corp
and Asia Brewery Inc.
The Philippines first-ever investment grade rating from
Fitch was a vote of confidence in the government's efforts to
achieve fiscal sustainability, curb corruption and increase
infrastructure spending.
($1 = 41.2 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)