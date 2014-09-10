MANILA, Sept 10 Macay Holdings Inc, a
bottler of soft drinks in the Philippines, plans to raise as
much as 10 billion pesos ($228 million) through a follow-on
share sale which is mainly targeted at foreign investors, a
person familiar with the matter said.
The follow-on offer would be equivalent to 30 percent of
Macay Holdings' outstanding issued shares, and aims to raise
between 5 billion and 10 billion pesos which will be used to
expand the business, said the source who declined to be named as
the plans were confidential.
Macay Holdings, with a market value of $1.1 billion, plans
to complete the share sale in the fourth quarter, the source
added.
Macay Holdings, which currently holds distribution and
bottling rights for RC Cola in the Philppines, has agreed to buy
ARC Holdings Inc, which has the trademark and related rights for
RC Cola and Arcy's Rootbeer brands in the Philippines.
Both companies are controlled by businessmen and former
ambassador Alfredo Yao, who is trying to combine various
businesses into the listed unit.
Separately, Yao also holds a majority stake in AirAsia Zest,
a partnership with Malaysian low-cost airline firm AirAsia Bhd
.
Macay Holdings' second-quarter revenues rose 35 percent to
2.7 billion pesos while net income for the quarter was also 23
percent higher.
Shares of Macay Holdings were unchanged at 43.3 pesos each
while the broader index slipped 0.6 percent as of 0620
GMT.
($1 = 43.87 Philippine peso)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)