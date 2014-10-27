Oct 27 Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2014 (in billion pesos) Net income 14.31 vs 13.64 Core net income 14.29 vs 13.56 NOTE: Manila Electric Co (Meralco), the Philippines' biggest power utility, is controlled by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific Group via unlisted Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. It is also partly owned by Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc . In a statement, Meralco said it expects full-year core net income to hit 17.8 billion pesos ($398 million), compared with last year's 17 billion pesos. Click on (bit.ly/ZSRNSg) to view Meralco's disclosure on its results. ($1 = 44.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sunil Nair)