MANILA Nov 24 A rare 25-carat, barrel-shaped
pink diamond has been found among the jewellery collection of
former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, Christie's said on
Tuesday after the government asked the auction house to appraise
her collection of rare stones.
The Philippine government could decide to auction the
collection after Christie's and rival Sotheby's appraise three
sets of jewellery confiscated almost three decades ago after the
fall of Imelda's husband, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
"We had an extremely exciting find," said David Warren,
director of jewellery at London-based Christie's. "We found an
old briolette-cut diamond, which is 25 carats. It has a distinct
pink colour. Pink diamonds are exceedingly rare."
He said the diamond could be valued at $5 million and would
significantly increase the value of the entire collection if the
collection is auctioned. The three sets in the collection were
valued at $6 million-8 million in 1991.
Only three pure, vivid pink diamonds of more than 10 carats
have appeared for sale in almost 250 years of auction history,
according to Christie's.
A large cushion-shaped, pink-hued diamond sold for $28.55
million at the Christie's semi-annual jewellery sale in Geneva
on Nov. 10.
The Philippine government had tried to auction the three
sets in 2005 but Imelda Marcos contested the move, claiming
ownership of only two of the sets. One was found in the
presidential palace after her family's hasty departure in 1986
and another was seized in Hawaii, where they lived in exile.
Imelda Marcos, now an elected member of Congress, is best
known for leaving behind more than 1,200 pairs of shoes when her
family fled. She has vowed to recover her family's seized
assets.
Ferdinand Marcos was president for nearly two decades before
he was ousted in an army-backed uprising in 1986. He was accused
of amassing more than $10 billion while in office and died in
exile in 1989.
Among his assets were paintings by such masters as Monet,
Picasso and Van Gogh.
The government displayed the 750 pieces in the three sets of
jewellery to the media. The collection, kept in a vault at the
central bank, includes Burmese rubies, Indian and South African
diamonds and Colombian emeralds.
"It shows you the excesses of the Marcos regime," said
Andrew de Castro, commissioner of the state agency tasked with
recovering the wealth amassed by the Marcoses and their cronies.
"At a time when people were suffering, they were collecting
this set of jewellery," he said.
Sotheby's will appraise the collection on Thursday.
