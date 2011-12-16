MANILA Dec 16 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Integrated Bar of the Philippines President Roan Libarios
to talk about impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato
Corona and implications to the judiciary at Foreign
Correspondents Association of the Philippines forum, Old Swiss
Inn, Makati Avenue, 9:00-11:00 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank OKs govt $1.5 bln global bond sale
> Manila eyes pump priming in January
> Manila sees rice output up 11 pct in 2012
> Moody's keeps stable outlookk for banks
> October remittances rise to new peak
> Ayala wins bid for toll road project
> Philippine jobless rate hits 4-yr low in Oct
> Philippines declares truce with Maoist rebel
> Aquino's anti-graft drive risks instability
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Stockholders of Chinatrust (Philippines) Commercial Bank
Corp, the local unit of Taiwan's Chinatrust Commercial
Bank Ltd, have approved the bank's voluntary delisting
from the stock exchange and the launch of a tender offer to buy
back the shares held by the public. (ALL PAPERS)
- Tanduay Holdings Inc has completed a
1.68-billion-peso ($38.1 million) equity sale that allowed the
liquor maker to widen its public float and meet the 10 percent
minimum requirement of the local bourse. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)
- Conglomerate San Miguel Corp is setting its
sights on the STAR tollroad project in Batangas province, south
of Manila, for its next acquisition after agreeing to invest 46
percent in a company that operates the elevated Skyway tollroad,
San Miguel president Ramon Ang said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia stocks weak due to Europe debt
> Encouraging data stabilize global stocks, euro
> Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry trade
> Euro pressure eases, but ratings worry persists
> Gold hovers at 2-1/2 mth lows as selling resumes
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2357 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1215.75 0.32% 3.930
USD/JPY 77.86 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9113 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1573.39 0.24% 3.740
US CRUDE 93.58 -0.31% -0.290
DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33
ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 44.1 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)