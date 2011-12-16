MANILA Dec 16 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Integrated Bar of the Philippines President Roan Libarios to talk about impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona and implications to the judiciary at Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines forum, Old Swiss Inn, Makati Avenue, 9:00-11:00 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
- C.bank OKs govt $1.5 bln global bond sale
- Manila eyes pump priming in January
- Manila sees rice output up 11 pct in 2012
- Moody's keeps stable outlookk for banks
- October remittances rise to new peak
- Ayala wins bid for toll road project
- Philippine jobless rate hits 4-yr low in Oct
- Philippines declares truce with Maoist rebel
- Aquino's anti-graft drive risks instability

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Stockholders of Chinatrust (Philippines) Commercial Bank Corp, the local unit of Taiwan's Chinatrust Commercial Bank Ltd, have approved the bank's voluntary delisting from the stock exchange and the launch of a tender offer to buy back the shares held by the public. (ALL PAPERS)

- Tanduay Holdings Inc has completed a 1.68-billion-peso ($38.1 million) equity sale that allowed the liquor maker to widen its public float and meet the 10 percent minimum requirement of the local bourse. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Conglomerate San Miguel Corp is setting its sights on the STAR tollroad project in Batangas province, south of Manila, for its next acquisition after agreeing to invest 46 percent in a company that operates the elevated Skyway tollroad, San Miguel president Ramon Ang said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.75 0.32% 3.930 USD/JPY 77.86 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9113 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1573.39 0.24% 3.740 US CRUDE 93.58 -0.31% -0.290 DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33 ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44.1 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

