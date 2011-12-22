MANILA, Dec 22 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Press conference to launch the U.N. Humanitarian Action Plan in response to Tropical Storm Sendong, with World Health Organisation country director Dr. Soe Nyunt-U, UNDP, 30/F Yuchengco Tower, RCBC Conference Room, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > US presses Philippines after alcohol win at WTO > Philippines seeks second-hand F-16s from US > Philippines buries dead, rebuilds after storm > Philippines' Nov budget deficit $504 mln > C.bank says it has monetary policy leeway LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Conglomerate San Miguel Corp could revive plans to list its SMC Global Power Holdings Corp unit on the local bourse next year if market conditions improve, company president Ramon Ang said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Manila Electric Co and its partners for a planned coal-fired power plant in Subic expect to raise up to 40 billion pesos ($912 million) by the first half next year for the project, chief operating officer Oscar Reyes said. (ALL PAPERS) - Jollibee Foods Corp has firmed up a deal to buy half of the regional business of SuperFoods, a food group that operates the Highlands Coffee, Hard Rock Cafe, and Pho24 restaurants, as part of its $60 million programme to expand into Asia. (ALL PAPERS) - Chinatrust (Philippines) Commercial Bank Corp will begin buying back its publicly held shares next week as it pushes through a plan to delist from the stock exchange. (BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most climb to multi-week highs > Oracle drags tech shares; euro off after ECB boost > Euro tense as ECB tender fails to impress > Gold surrenders gains as euro gives up ground > Oil rises as US stockpiles slump to near 3-yr low ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0005 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1243.72 0.19 2.420 USD/JPY 78.06 -0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9633 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1610.99 -0.24 -3.800 US CRUDE 99.01 0.34 0.340 DOW JONES 12107.74 0.03 4.16 ASIA ADRS 111.94 -0.29 -0.32 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)