> Petron seeks diesel as demand rises
> MIDCAP-Technicals suggest further upside for BDO
> Philippines cuts 2011/12 sugar output forecast
> Aid agencies appeal for typhoon victims
- Oil companies will next month have to prioritise locally
made ethanol for their gasoline blending needs based on new
rules issued by the Energy department. (ALL PAPERS)
- The Philippine peso remained a competitive currency in
2011, its volatility and depreciation lower compared to those of
its neighbors and advanced economies, central bank Governor
Amando Tetangco said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA TIMES, PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- The local debt market is expected to stay vibrant in 2012
as global markets remain volatile due to the unresolved euro
zone crisis and slow growth in the United States, according to
First Metro Investment Corp. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Following its acquisition of Exxon Mobil's Malaysian
operations, conglomerate San Miguel Corp is again
eyeing a new overseas venture to expand its energy business, its
president said. (ALL PAPERS
- Ayala Land Inc is in talks with the Gatchalian
group for a potential investment in the latter's 60-hectare
"Plastic City" estate in Valenzuela City, which the group hopes
to re-develop into a mixed-use urban complex, industry sources
said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
> SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weak; S'pore off wk high
> Banks lead global stocks higher; euro pressured
> Euro sluggish in Asia, no rush to USD either
> Oil up on supply worry, supportive US data
> Gold slips as dollar gains in light trade
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2357 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1254 0.83% 10.280
USD/JPY 78.17 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9528 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1607.74 0.11% 1.840
US CRUDE 99.39 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91
ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.6 pesos)
