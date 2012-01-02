MANILA Jan 2 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
> Manila: Too early to clear Tampakan project
> End-Sept foreign debt up 1.6 pct at $62.4 bln
> S&P drops unsolicited rtgs on 7 Asian banks
- Tariff reductions under a trade deal between the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea take
effect this year, with both parties already considering fresh
cuts, a Philippine senior trade official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Agriculture Department expects corn production last
year to be a little below the target of 7.26 million tonnes due
to damage caused by typhoons. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Philippine economy will likely grow 4.5 percent this
year, faster than a projected expansion of 4.0 percent in 2011,
supported by stable interest rates as well as consumer spending
that derives strength from the billions of dollars sent home by
Filinos working abroad, BDO Unibank Inc said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- PNOC Exploration Corp, the upstream oil and coal
arm of state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, plans to put up
two power plants worth $400 million, its vice president for
business operations said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the growth in the
profit of local banks in 2012 may be dampened by the expected
decline in interest rates. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- San Miguel Corp is likely to exercise its option
to raise its stake in the Indonesian firm that controls Citra
Metro Manila Tollways Corp, the concession holder and operator
of the 15-kilometer elevated Skyway tollroad project.
(PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Philippine Airlines and affiliate AirPhil Express
are adding 10 aircraft to their fleet this year with the
anticipated increase in passenger volume, PAL president Jaime
Bautista said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Prospective buyers of government shares in Metro Manila
Transit Corp will have to reimburse the government about 32.08
billion Philippine pesos ($732 million) in loan payments on top
of the minimum bid price to be set for the firm's elevated
railway line, the Commission on Audit said. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY, MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)
> SE Asia stocks end 2011 on high note
> Treasuries lead gains in 2011, stocks suffer
> Oil ends 2011 up 13 percent, 3rd yr of gains
> Euro hits 10-yr low vs yen, more trouble seen
> Gold's 10 pct gain extends run to 11th year
S&P 500 1,257.60 -0.43% -5.420
USD/JPY 76.94 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.876 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,568.84 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $98.83 -0.82% -0.820
DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48
ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68
($1 = 43.8 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)