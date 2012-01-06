MANILA, Jan 6 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank holds news conference on implementation of Basel 3, Visayas Room, EBC, BSP complex, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Economic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga is guest at Communications and News Exchange Forum, 3/F PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:00-10:30 a.m. [0100-0230 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank says may ease policy; CPI at 11-mth low > TVI wins injunction over Philippine mine ban > Landslide kills 25 in Philippine mining area LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Regulators agreed to give Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co more time to buy out the rest of Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc from minority shareholders, as not much had been acquired a week before the deadline at a price which some have tagged as too low. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Manila Electric Co said it raised 3 billion Philippine pesos ($68 million) from the issuance of seven-year and 10-year fixed-rate notes. (ALL PAPERS) - The government raised another 9 billion pesos via re-issued seven-year Treasury bonds by opening its tap facility after Tuesday's auction that saw heavy demand for the debt paper. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Asian currencies, especially the Philippine peso and Thai baht, are undervalued vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar but are not expected to surge in the early part of 2012, according to a global research by investment bank BofA Merrill Lynch. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Philex Mining Corp said its metals output were worth 16.15 billion pesos, up 22 percent from a year earlier on higher prices and output. (PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA) - Siam Cement Group, a leading conglomerate in Thailand, is eyeing to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, as part of its expansion plan in the region in the next five years, said Kan Trakulhoon, chief executive officer of the group. (BUSINESSMIRROR, PHILIPPINE STAR) MARKET NEWS > Europe woes weigh on Asian shares, euro > US STOCKS-Bank shares rally to lead Wall St higher > Euro pummelled in first week of 2012; US jobs eyed > Oil falls back on U.S. stock build, higher dollar > Gold on course for best week in a month ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2359 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1281.06 0.29% 3.760 USD/JPY 77.14 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9946 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1619.78 -0.10% -1.570 US CRUDE 101.49 -0.31% -0.320 DOW JONES 12415.70 -0.02% -2.72 ASIA ADRS 116.97 -0.03% -0.03 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)