MANILA, Jan 3 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Communication and News Exchange Forum on the country's banking and economic performance in 2011 and outlook for 2012, with central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo as guest, 3/F PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila to step up 2012 spending;c.bnk has leeway > Manila's 2018 T-bond fetches 4.808 pct avg rate > Manila: Watching markets before global bond sale LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The Public Private Partnership center is scheduled to roll out 154.5 billion pesos ($3.53 billion) worth of projects in 2012 to make up for its dismal performance last year when it bidded out only one project. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - A subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp has sealed a 20-year power supply deal with a steel firm based north of the capital. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippine Stock Exchange may begin delisting by middle of next year companies unable to comply with the bourse's minimum public float rule, it said in a memorandum circular. (BUSINESSMIRROR) - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas believes the country is likely to achieve the lower end of the government's growth target of 5-6 percent this year, central bank Governor Amando Tetangco said, adding it may maintain its 2011 inflation target at 3-5 percent as it shifts its inflation data base to 2006 prices from 2000 prices. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - The National Food Authority will likely conduct a tender for rice imports by mid-February at the earliest, pending approval of the rules by an inter-agency council and a tax subsidy from the Finance department. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > Euro, global stocks up on data, US Fed news > SE Asia stocks gain with foreign inflows > Oil jumps 4 percent on Iran anxiety, economic data > Gold extends gains on data, U.S. easing hopes ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0037 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.06 1.55 19.46 USD/JPY 76.67 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.96 0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1601.99 -0.01 -0.20 US CRUDE 102.97 0.01 0.01 DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47 179.82 ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27 3.70 FTSE 100 5699.91 2.29 127.63 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.8 pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)