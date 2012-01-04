MANILA, Jan 3 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Communication and News Exchange Forum on the country's
banking and economic performance in 2011 and outlook for 2012,
with central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo as guest, 3/F
PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30
a.m. [0130 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila to step up 2012 spending;c.bnk has leeway
> Manila's 2018 T-bond fetches 4.808 pct avg rate
> Manila: Watching markets before global bond sale
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Public Private Partnership center is scheduled to roll
out 154.5 billion pesos ($3.53 billion) worth of projects in
2012 to make up for its dismal performance last year when it
bidded out only one project. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- A subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp has sealed a
20-year power supply deal with a steel firm based north of the
capital. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Philippine Stock Exchange may begin delisting by
middle of next year companies unable to comply with the bourse's
minimum public float rule, it said in a memorandum circular.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas believes the country is
likely to achieve the lower end of the government's growth
target of 5-6 percent this year, central bank Governor Amando
Tetangco said, adding it may maintain its 2011 inflation target
at 3-5 percent as it shifts its inflation data base to 2006
prices from 2000 prices. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The National Food Authority will likely conduct a tender
for rice imports by mid-February at the earliest, pending
approval of the rules by an inter-agency council and a tax
subsidy from the Finance department. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
MARKET NEWS
> Euro, global stocks up on data, US Fed news
> SE Asia stocks gain with foreign inflows
> Oil jumps 4 percent on Iran anxiety, economic data
> Gold extends gains on data, U.S. easing hopes
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0037 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.06 1.55 19.46
USD/JPY 76.67 -0.01 -0.01
US 10YR 1.96 0.10 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1601.99 -0.01 -0.20
US CRUDE 102.97 0.01 0.01
DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47 179.82
ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27 3.70
FTSE 100 5699.91 2.29 127.63
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.8 pesos)
