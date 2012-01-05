MANILA, Jan 5 Here are news stories and
- National Statistics Office to release inflation data for
December, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Kim Henares and
Justice Secretary Leila de Lima hold joint press conference on
latest tax evasion case, Department of Justice, Manila, 11:00
a.m. [0300 GMT]
> Manila raises $1.5 bln from 2037 global bonds
> Philippine bond demand impact on PHP seen limited
> Philippines' 2011 inflation may be at 4.5-4.6 pct
> Dec inflation seen at 4.6 pct, lowest in 11 mths
- The government is aiming to roll out at least eight of 16
public-private partnership projects this year as it seeks to
recover ground lost due to delays in the centerpiece
infrastructure scheme, PPP Center Executive Director Cosette
Canilao said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The country's largest bank Banco de Oro Unibank
has obtained approval from corporate regulators to consolidate
five subsidiaries as part of ongoing measures to enhance
group-wide operating efficiency, the bank said in a regulatory
filing. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp has settled almost a
billion pesos in back taxes seven years after the agency was
taken off the list of tax-exempt government agencies.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is prepared
to offer 4.9 billion pesos ($112 million) to minority
shareholders Digital Telecommunications Phils Inc, the
former mobile phone subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings Inc.
(MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- The Bureau of Customs, the country's second largest
revenue agency, missed its 2011 collection target of 320 billion
pesos by 17 percent, preliminary data showed. (MANILA TIMES)
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0024 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.30 0.02 0.24
USD/JPY 76.66 -0.07 -0.05
US 10YR 1.97 -0.52 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1611.69 0.07 1.09
US CRUDE 103.27 0.05 0.05
DOW JONES 12418.42 0.17 21.04
ASIA ADRS 117.00 -0.01 -0.01
FTSE 100 5668.45 -0.55 -31.46
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.75 pesos)
