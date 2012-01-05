MANILA, Jan 5 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - National Statistics Office to release inflation data for December, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Kim Henares and Justice Secretary Leila de Lima hold joint press conference on latest tax evasion case, Department of Justice, Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila raises $1.5 bln from 2037 global bonds > Philippine bond demand impact on PHP seen limited > Philippines' 2011 inflation may be at 4.5-4.6 pct > Dec inflation seen at 4.6 pct, lowest in 11 mths LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The government is aiming to roll out at least eight of 16 public-private partnership projects this year as it seeks to recover ground lost due to delays in the centerpiece infrastructure scheme, PPP Center Executive Director Cosette Canilao said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The country's largest bank Banco de Oro Unibank has obtained approval from corporate regulators to consolidate five subsidiaries as part of ongoing measures to enhance group-wide operating efficiency, the bank said in a regulatory filing. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp has settled almost a billion pesos in back taxes seven years after the agency was taken off the list of tax-exempt government agencies. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is prepared to offer 4.9 billion pesos ($112 million) to minority shareholders Digital Telecommunications Phils Inc, the former mobile phone subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings Inc. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - The Bureau of Customs, the country's second largest revenue agency, missed its 2011 collection target of 320 billion pesos by 17 percent, preliminary data showed. (MANILA TIMES) MARKET NEWS > Most Southeast Asian stocks climb higher > Oil rises after EU reaches Iran sanctions agreemen > GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks close near flat, crude up > Euro off as debt funding fears keep investors wary > Gold rises with oil, breaks ranks with euro ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0024 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.30 0.02 0.24 USD/JPY 76.66 -0.07 -0.05 US 10YR 1.97 -0.52 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1611.69 0.07 1.09 US CRUDE 103.27 0.05 0.05 DOW JONES 12418.42 0.17 21.04 ASIA ADRS 117.00 -0.01 -0.01 FTSE 100 5668.45 -0.55 -31.46 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.75 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)