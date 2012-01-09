MANILA, Jan 9 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila warns of terror threat ahead of feast > Manila protests Chinese ships in Spratlys > C.bank to impose stricter bank capital rules > February tender seen for rice import permits > End-Dec forex reserves lower vs Nov LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The call center sector likely ended 2011 with growth of over 20 percent on the back of health care and finance-related services expansions, the Contact Center Association of the Philippines said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Regulators have moved to investigate complaints against Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's allegedly underpriced tender offer for the remaining stocks in Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc. (BUSINESSWORLD) - State-owned PNOC Exploration Corp said it plans to apply for at least nine service contracts for the exploration and development of petroleum and coal blocks being offered by the government under the fourth Philippine Energy Contracting Round. (ALL PAPERS) - HSBC said in a research note it expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in the first quarter of the year to boost the economy. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Construction firm EEI Corp said it was eyeing the second phase of construction of oil refiner Petron Corp's fluidized cracker project, a contract that may cost between $200 million and $300 million. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Malaysian conglomerate MTD Group is widening its investments in the Philippines beyond its main toll road asset to include coal mining, construction and shipping-related industries, the group's country representative said. (BUSINESSMIRROR) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MKTS-Euro,stocks down on debt jitters > Dlr gains on US jobs data, equities retreat > Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries > Euro off to a negative start; risks mount > Gold eases on firm dollar, euro zone fear ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250 USD/JPY 76.94 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1609.49 -0.46% -7.490 US CRUDE 101.35 -0.21% -0.210 DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78 ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44.13 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)