MANILA, Jan 11 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Philippine economic managers meet to review macroeconomic
and fiscal targets, Department of Budget and Management, 9:00 -
11:00 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Nov bank loan growth at over 2-1/2 yr high
> October net FDI inflow down vs September
> November money supply rises 7.2 pct yr/yr
> Central bank sees room for rate cut in Q1
> ICTSI unit in $150 mln follow-on bond offer
> November exports fall for 7th mth in a row
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- San Miguel Corp, in partnership with the Citra
group of Indonesia, is wrapping up a deal to take over the 35.9
kilometre South Luzon Expressway, putting the tandem in charge
of a vital artery in the metropolis, industry sources said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- New York-based business process outsourcing firm EXL said
it would grow its local workforce before the end of 2012 as it
takes advantage of the large supply of talent the Philippines
has to offer. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities
Management Corp is eyeing a $500-million notes issue to
refinance its maturing debts. PSALM also plans to sell the 650-
megawatt Malaya thermal power plant, Power Barges 101 to 104,
and a decomissioned Bataan facility this year, company officials
said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Online gaming firm IP E-Games Ventures Inc has
inked a deal that would allow it to operate the Philippine
website of the National Basketball Association in the hope of
capitalising on the popularity of the sport. (THE PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- The government will likely launch this year two retail
bond offerings targeted at small investors, the Bureau of
Treasury said. (MANILA BULLETIN)
- Electronics exports are expected to rebound this year but
only at a cautious 10 percent growth as capital expenditures for
technology upgrading by industrial corporations continue to be
weak, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry Philippines Inc
said. (MANILA BULLETIN)
- First Metro Investments Corp forecasts the
economy to grow in line with the government's projection of
between 5 to 6 percent this year on higher government and
consumer spending. (MALAYA)
- Government agencies will have to ramp up their spending as
the Budget department has set expiration dates for notices of
cash allocations (NCAs). NCAs are issued by the budget agency to
government agencies so the latter can make the necessary
payments for projects. (BUSINESSWORLD)
MARKET NEWS
> SE Asia Stocks-Manila hits record high,others firm
> Global stocks gain on Alcoa outlook; euro rises
> Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns
> Euro steady vs USD, cautious as risk events loom
> Gold up 1.3 pct on Wall St rise, economic optimism
-------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1292.08 0.89 11.38
USD/JPY 76.87 0.04 0.03
US 10YR 1.96 0.01 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1634.69 0.13 2.20
US CRUDE 101.87 -0.36 -0.37
DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56 69.78
ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67 1.94
FTSE 100 5696.70 1.50 84.44
---------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 44.01 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)