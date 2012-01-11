MANILA, Jan 11 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Philippine economic managers meet to review macroeconomic and fiscal targets, Department of Budget and Management, 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Nov bank loan growth at over 2-1/2 yr high > October net FDI inflow down vs September > November money supply rises 7.2 pct yr/yr > Central bank sees room for rate cut in Q1 > ICTSI unit in $150 mln follow-on bond offer > November exports fall for 7th mth in a row LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - San Miguel Corp, in partnership with the Citra group of Indonesia, is wrapping up a deal to take over the 35.9 kilometre South Luzon Expressway, putting the tandem in charge of a vital artery in the metropolis, industry sources said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - New York-based business process outsourcing firm EXL said it would grow its local workforce before the end of 2012 as it takes advantage of the large supply of talent the Philippines has to offer. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp is eyeing a $500-million notes issue to refinance its maturing debts. PSALM also plans to sell the 650- megawatt Malaya thermal power plant, Power Barges 101 to 104, and a decomissioned Bataan facility this year, company officials said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Online gaming firm IP E-Games Ventures Inc has inked a deal that would allow it to operate the Philippine website of the National Basketball Association in the hope of capitalising on the popularity of the sport. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - The government will likely launch this year two retail bond offerings targeted at small investors, the Bureau of Treasury said. (MANILA BULLETIN) - Electronics exports are expected to rebound this year but only at a cautious 10 percent growth as capital expenditures for technology upgrading by industrial corporations continue to be weak, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry Philippines Inc said. (MANILA BULLETIN) - First Metro Investments Corp forecasts the economy to grow in line with the government's projection of between 5 to 6 percent this year on higher government and consumer spending. (MALAYA) - Government agencies will have to ramp up their spending as the Budget department has set expiration dates for notices of cash allocations (NCAs). NCAs are issued by the budget agency to government agencies so the latter can make the necessary payments for projects. (BUSINESSWORLD) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Manila hits record high,others firm > Global stocks gain on Alcoa outlook; euro rises > Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns > Euro steady vs USD, cautious as risk events loom > Gold up 1.3 pct on Wall St rise, economic optimism -------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1292.08 0.89 11.38 USD/JPY 76.87 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 1.96 0.01 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1634.69 0.13 2.20 US CRUDE 101.87 -0.36 -0.37 DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56 69.78 ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67 1.94 FTSE 100 5696.70 1.50 84.44 --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 44.01 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)