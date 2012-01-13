MANILA, Jan 13 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Day 2 of the 1st Philippine International BioEnergy Conference, Manila Hotel, 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. [0100-1800 GMT] - Annual Vin d' Honneur for the diplomatic community, presidential palace, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Indophil provides update on Tampakan project > Manila likely hit 2011 farm output goal > 2011 net portfolio inflow down 11.5 pct > CIMB to complete talks for Bancommerce in Q1 LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Budget carrier Cebu Pacific expects to increase its passengers by 17 percent this year as it adds new routes, after missing its target of flying 12 million passengers last year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR) - At least nine ethanol-producing facilities worth an estimated 15 billion Philippine pesos ($340 million) are expected to be up and running over the next two years to meet the rising biofuel demand of local oil companies, a senior energy official said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MALAYA, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - The Philippines could leapfrog to become the world's 16th largest economy by 2050, helped by demographics and rising education standards, HSBC said in its The World in 2050 report. (ALL PAPERS) - After a "challenging" 2011, this year will mark a transition from uncertainty to more certainty, but investors should stay cautious early in the year as the resolution of the European debt crisis could take longer than expected, said Victoria Ip, Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Ltd managing director and investment strategist. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government's debt stock stood at 4.898 trillion pesos as of October, up 0.6 percent from a month earlier largely due to new debt issues. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Bureau of Customs collected a total of 263.85 billion pesos in revenue in 2011, against its target of 320 billion pesos, but the agency vowed to improve its performance this year. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Sun Cellular operator Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc has obtained regulators' approval to nearly triple its capital stock to 25 billion pesos, paving the way for Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co to take an even larger stake in the third-ranked player via convertible bonds. (BUSINESSWORLD) - SM Prime Holdings Inc, the country's largest shopping mall developer and operator, has raised 5 billion pesos from a bond sale to fund capital expenditures this year. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > SEAsia Stocks-Little changed, euro debt sales eyed > Euro at 1-wk high as debt fears ease; stocks rise > Euro takes breather in Asia after rally > Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan > Gold up third day, hits 1-month high on euro gain ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.5 0.23% 3.020 USD/JPY 76.76 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9281 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1647.89 -0.12% -1.910 US CRUDE 99.43 0.33% 0.330 DOW JONES 12471.02 0.17% 21.57 ASIA ADRS 118.36 -0.12% -0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------ ($1 = 44 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)