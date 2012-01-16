MANILA, Jan 16 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Start of hearing on impeachment case of Supreme Court
Chief Justice Renato Corona at the Senate
- ATR KimEng Financial Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Mahogany Room, Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Central bank to release overseas Filipino remittances data
for November
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Xstrata unit to appeal denial of permit
> Fitch affirms LandBank at BB/stable
> Manila buys 65,000T Australian feed wheat
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Philippines is expected to see a heavier influx of
foreign direct investments this year as its robust consumer
market offers a fertile ground for cross-border merger and
acquisition deals, said Kristine Braden, head of Citibank
Philippines' global banking unit. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Department of Energy expects a banner year for the
upstream oil industry as the existing petroleum service contract
holders have committed to drill a record 10 to 12 oil and gas
exploration wells for 2012 alone. (ALL PAPERS)
- The Philippine central bank will continue being watchful
of developments in the debt-ridden euro zone following a mass
downgrade in the bloc, Governor Amando Tetangco said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Megawide Construction Corp said it planned to
join auctions for priority public infrastructure projects and
has applied for appropriate accreditations. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- The Philippine banking industry's non-performing loans
ratio fell to the lowest in 15 years to 2.39 percent as of
November, from 2.54 the previous month. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER, MALAYA)
- Manila North Tollways Corp, a unit of Metro Pacific
Tollways Corp, expects revenue this year to hit 7
billion pesos ($160 million), from 6 billion pesos last year.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Emerging markets private equity firm Aureos Capital was in
talks to sell its 21 percent stake in restaurant operator
Pancake House Inc, its Philippine-based representative
said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- New listings are expected to come online by the end of the
first quarter and early second quarter, including GT Capital
Holdings Inc of the Ty family, which holds interests in several
Metrobank group firms, market sources said. (MALAYA)
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410
USD/JPY 76.88 -0.29% -0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1634.79 -0.29% -4.730
US CRUDE 98.69 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96
ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.8 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)