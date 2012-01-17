MANILA, Jan 17 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Bureau of Treasury holds 10-year Treasury bond auction,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Cbank sees CPI, growth risks from Iran, Europe
> Central bank seen cutting rates to boost growth
> Philippines' November remittances up 10.6 pct
> Top judge trial may distract Aquino from economy
> Vale iron ore ship heads for Philippines
> ICTSI unit builds $250 mln terminal in Mexico
> Robinsons Land sees big rise in 5-day volume
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- San Miguel Corp has submitted a proposal to take
over and expand the operations of the ageing and congested Metro
Rail Transit, even as corporate rival Metro Pacific Investments
Corp signified its own intention to secure the contract
for the train line. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Philippines has the potential to become one of the top
10 countries that can greatly contribute to global growth within
the decade, Goldman Sachs said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the
increase in Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc's
capital stock to 25 billion pesos ($569 million) from
9 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The accelerated implementation of Basel 3 reforms will
strengthen the credit standing of the Philippine banking sector,
Moody's Investors Service. (ALL PAPERS)
- Seeking to protect exports, President Benigno Aquino has
proposed that the United States exclude "non-harmful trade
activities" as the world's largest economy imposes sanctions
against Iran. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- A unit of state-owned Philippine National Oil Co is in
talks to join the proposed 3.2 billion pesos bioethanol plant of
Cavite Biofuels Producers Inc, a source familiar with the deal
said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said the government's
budget deficit could go beyond the 2012 ceiling of 286 billion
pesos if the government spends on infrastructure projects that
were delayed last year. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Property developer Robinsons Land Corp said its
net profit for fiscal year ending September last year rose 10
percent to 3.97 billion pesos, from 3.6 billion pesos the
previous year, buoyed mainly by robust revenue from residential
and commercial developments. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Universal Robina Corp posted net profit of 5
billion pesos for fiscal year ending September last year, down
38 percent from a year earlier due to higher prices of raw
materials. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- Local businessmen, including representatives from San
Miguel Corp, met with visiting investors from Qatar to forge
partnerships in line with Qatar's bid to invest $1 billion in
the Philippines, Trade Undersecretary Cristino Panlilio said.
(PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA)
MARKET NEWS
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady as China data eyed
> Shares, euro steady after S&P, outlook weak
> Euro holds off low for now; China data eyed
> Brent supported as Iran warns Gulf exporters
> Gold firms as stocks recover, euro lifts from lows
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410
USD/JPY 76.81 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8653 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1643.79 0.02% 0.410
US CRUDE 99.67 0.98% 0.970
DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96
ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.9 pesos)
