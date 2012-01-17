MANILA, Jan 17 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Bureau of Treasury holds 10-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank sees CPI, growth risks from Iran, Europe > Central bank seen cutting rates to boost growth > Philippines' November remittances up 10.6 pct > Top judge trial may distract Aquino from economy > Vale iron ore ship heads for Philippines > ICTSI unit builds $250 mln terminal in Mexico > Robinsons Land sees big rise in 5-day volume LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - San Miguel Corp has submitted a proposal to take over and expand the operations of the ageing and congested Metro Rail Transit, even as corporate rival Metro Pacific Investments Corp signified its own intention to secure the contract for the train line. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippines has the potential to become one of the top 10 countries that can greatly contribute to global growth within the decade, Goldman Sachs said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the increase in Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc's capital stock to 25 billion pesos ($569 million) from 9 billion pesos. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR) - The accelerated implementation of Basel 3 reforms will strengthen the credit standing of the Philippine banking sector, Moody's Investors Service. (ALL PAPERS) - Seeking to protect exports, President Benigno Aquino has proposed that the United States exclude "non-harmful trade activities" as the world's largest economy imposes sanctions against Iran. (BUSINESSWORLD) - A unit of state-owned Philippine National Oil Co is in talks to join the proposed 3.2 billion pesos bioethanol plant of Cavite Biofuels Producers Inc, a source familiar with the deal said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said the government's budget deficit could go beyond the 2012 ceiling of 286 billion pesos if the government spends on infrastructure projects that were delayed last year. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Property developer Robinsons Land Corp said its net profit for fiscal year ending September last year rose 10 percent to 3.97 billion pesos, from 3.6 billion pesos the previous year, buoyed mainly by robust revenue from residential and commercial developments. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Universal Robina Corp posted net profit of 5 billion pesos for fiscal year ending September last year, down 38 percent from a year earlier due to higher prices of raw materials. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - Local businessmen, including representatives from San Miguel Corp, met with visiting investors from Qatar to forge partnerships in line with Qatar's bid to invest $1 billion in the Philippines, Trade Undersecretary Cristino Panlilio said. (PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady as China data eyed > Shares, euro steady after S&P, outlook weak > Euro holds off low for now; China data eyed > Brent supported as Iran warns Gulf exporters > Gold firms as stocks recover, euro lifts from lows  ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.81 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8653 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1643.79 0.02% 0.410 US CRUDE 99.67 0.98% 0.970 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.9 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)