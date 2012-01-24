MANILA, Jan 24 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Groundbreaking of Cebu Pacific Air's Philippine Academy for Aviation Training project in partnership with Canada-based CAE, Clark Freeport Zone, 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [0230-0600 GMT] - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala holds press briefing on 2011 farm output data and 2012 outlook, Department of Agriculture Office, Quezon City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Emerging economies sell $12 bln bonds > Two more arrested over Megaupload case > Philippine ship stranded off Dutch coast LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - The electronics sector is extremely bullish for this year, with a full recovery seen following an export slump last year that was caused by supply chain disruptions and the global economy's continued weakness, Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Government expenditures could go over the programmed level this year due to 2011's late spending surge but economic managers said this would be offset by aggressive revenue generation. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Four minority shareholders of Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc will pursue complaints against Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co's tender offer for their stocks even as the transfer of assets had already been accepted last week. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Conglomerate San Miguel Corp is planning to invest in the local ethanol industry after the government has finally issued the much-awaited guidelines that are critical to boost the ailing sector, its president said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it expects to grow its net profit by at least 8 percent to 5.2 billion pesos ($120 million) this year in anticipation of faster growth in lending to small and medium enterprises and consumers. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Gokongwei Group's JG Summit Holdings Inc said it was interested in four airport projects the government plans to offer to investors under its Public-Private Partnership programme, its president and chief executive officer said. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - The government was considering the sale of retail Treasury bonds in the first quarter this year, National Treasurer Roberto Tan said. (PHILIPPINE STAR) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-S'pore rallies amid global optimism > Euro, global stocks rise on Greece deal progress > Euro nears 3-wk high vs $ as investors pare shorts > Oil up on EU deal to ban Iran crude, weaker dollar > Gold steady near 6-week high, TOCOM aids ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0053 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.00 0.05 0.62 USD/JPY 76.99 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 2.05 -0.51 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1677.14 0.02 0.34 US CRUDE 99.75 0.17 0.17 DOW JONES 12708.82 -0.09 -11.66 ASIA ADRS 123.69 0.63 0.77 FTSE 100 5782.56 0.94 54.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)