MANILA, Jan 25 Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- National Statistics Office to release imports data and
results of monthly integrated survey of selected industries for
November, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- CB Richard Ellis holds press conference, 11 a.m. [0300
GMT]
- United Nations Environment Programme holds press
conference after the official opening of the Global Programme of
Action for the protection of the marine environment, with
speaker Environment Secretary Ramon Paje, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel,
11 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- First Gen Corp holds special stockholders' meeting,
Philippine Stock Exchange Auditorium, PSE Centre, Exchange Road,
Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> San Miguel eyeing investment in nickel project
> Philippines' 2011 farm output below forecast
> Philippines' PAL Holdings jumps on sale plan
> Philippines to accept Canada cattle shipments
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Department of Transportation and Communications has
decided to conduct an open competitive bidding for the contract
to operate and develop the Metro Rail Transit line on Edsa.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Local fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp will buy
into a regional food group that operates a chain of Highlands
Coffee, Hard Rock Cafe outlets and Pho24 restaurants, scaling up
its presence across Asia. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Department of Energy extended the deadline for the
submission of offers of companies who want to explore and
develop the country's oil and gas blocks to Feb. 29 from Jan.
31. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp
obtained a 129-million pesos ($3 million) credit facility form
BDO Unibank Inc, which would be used to fund its
working capital requirements. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The First Pacific Group raised its stake in
power distributor Manila Electric Co after buying an
additional 2.66 percent of the utility from the Lopez group for
8.85 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Cebu Air Inc, the airline unit of JG Summit
Holdings Inc, said it has borrowed $150 million to $160
million from foreign banks to partly finance the acquisition of
four brand new aircraft this year. (THE MANILA TIMES)
- The Department of Trade and Industry has backed the
proposal of the Department of Finance to shift to a system of
subsidies instead of tax breaks to make domestic enterprises
more competitive. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Personal care product makers Splash Corp has
programmed roughly 300 million pesos for capital spending this
year with nearly half intended to bankroll its new food unit.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
- Business groups belonging to the Joint Foreign Chambers
believe investments this year could reach $75 billion, with
investors beginning to take notice of the government's policy
reforms to improve the business climate. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2357 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1314.65 -0.10 -1.35
USD/JPY 77.66 -0.03 -0.02
US 10YR 2.06 -0.15 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1667.39 0.11 1.79
US CRUDE 99.20 0.25 0.25
DOW JONES 12675.75 -0.26 -33.07
ASIA ADRS 123.21 0.24 0.29
FTSE 100 5751.90 -0.53 -30.66
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.15 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)