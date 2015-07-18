MANILA, July 18 The main suspect on trial for
the 2009 mass murder of a rival family and journalists in the
southern Philippines died late Friday, a lawyer and family
members said.
Andal Ampatuan Sr., the patriach of a political clan, died
at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, where he was
comatose after suffering a heart attack on Monday. Some family
members were at his bedside, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio told the
local press.
The 74-year-old former governor of Maguindanao province on
the southern island of Mindanao, who had ruled for a decade,
will be buried on Saturday, according to Muslim tradition,
Topacio said.
Mayan Sinsuat, an in-law of the Ampatuan patriarch, also
confirmed the death.
Ampatuan, his three sons, a sibling, and followers,
including police officers, have been on trial from 2010 for the
murders of 58 people, including dozens of local journalists, who
were buried in shallow graves in a remote village in
Maguindanao.
A total of 198 suspects were identified but about 120 had
been arrested. One of his sons, Sajid, was freed on bail early
this year because the evidence against him was weak.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
has described the mass murders as the single deadliest event for
journalists in history. Even before the massacre, the CPJ had
labeled the Philippines the second most dangerous country for
journalists, second only to Iraq.
Court records showed that on November 2009, the Ampatuan
clan intercepted a rival clan at a police checkpoint while on
their way to file certificate of candidacy for local elections
in Maguindanao province.
They brought 58 people on a nearby hill where they were shot
to death and buried them, including their vehicles, in mass
graves dug by a backhoe. The arrival of soldiers prevented them
from burying the victims and hiding their crime.
There was no immediate statement from his rival, two-time
Governor Esmael Mangadadatu, who lost his wife, sister and an
aunt in the gruesome murders. Government prosecutors also did
not make any statement.
I wish that he was able to seek forgiveness in his death
bed," Reynafe Momay, daughter of a photojournalist, one of 32
press workers murdered.
"He should have apologized to his victims. I pity his family
who lost him. I am not happy he died."
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)