MANILA, June 4 Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings has raised its stake in a Philippine gaming
business involved in building a $1 billion casino-resort project
in Manila.
Temasek took its investment in Melco Crown (Philippines)
Resorts Corporation to more than 5 percent, the level
at which companies are required to disclose shareholdings, a
filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday. The
shares are held by Temasek subsidiaries.
The Philippine firm, a division of Macau-based Melco Crown
Entertainment has forged an alliance with leisure
company Belle Corp, partly owned by the Philippines'
richest man Henry Sy, to develop and operate Belle Grande
Manila, which is due to open in mid-2014 in the Entertainment
City complex along Manila Bay.
Shares of Melco Crown (Philippines) fell nearly 9 percent on
Tuesday, more than the 1.3 percent decline in the broader market
index.
The stock has lost 35 percent since April due to investors'
concerns on the impact of a revised gaming tax regime.
The project is Melco Crown Entertainment's first casino
outside its home base Macau and one of the biggest Chinese
investments in the Philippines.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Erica Billingham)