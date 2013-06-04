MANILA, June 4 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has raised its stake in a Philippine gaming business involved in building a $1 billion casino-resort project in Manila.

Temasek took its investment in Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corporation to more than 5 percent, the level at which companies are required to disclose shareholdings, a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday. The shares are held by Temasek subsidiaries.

The Philippine firm, a division of Macau-based Melco Crown Entertainment has forged an alliance with leisure company Belle Corp, partly owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy, to develop and operate Belle Grande Manila, which is due to open in mid-2014 in the Entertainment City complex along Manila Bay.

Shares of Melco Crown (Philippines) fell nearly 9 percent on Tuesday, more than the 1.3 percent decline in the broader market index.

The stock has lost 35 percent since April due to investors' concerns on the impact of a revised gaming tax regime.

The project is Melco Crown Entertainment's first casino outside its home base Macau and one of the biggest Chinese investments in the Philippines. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Erica Billingham)