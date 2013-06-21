BRIEF-Industrial Securities to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MANILA, June 21 The Philippine unit of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd is on track to open its $1 billion gaming complex in Manila by mid-2014, targeting not just Chinese gamblers but Southeast Asian high-rollers as well, its president said on Friday.
Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp will build a 950-room hotel, open 240 tables and put up 1,250 slot machines in the integrated resort to compete with Bloomberry Resorts Corp's $1.2 billion Solaire casino complex.
"We will open everything in one go in mid-2014," Clarence Chung, chairman and president of Melco Philippines, told reporters after a stockholders' meeting. The project is already fully funded, he said.
Melco Crown, run by Australian billionaire James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, has teamed up with Philippine leisure firm Belle Corp to develop and operate the resort in the 100 hectare Entertainment City gaming complex in Manila.
It is Melco Crown's first casino outside Macau.
Chung said Melco will take advantage of its Macau "connections and VIP database" in promoting its Manila operations.
"The Chinese would definitely be one of the major targets and, obviously, we're targeting the Southeast Asians," he said.
Industry regulator Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp (Pagcor) expects the country's gaming industry to generate total revenue of $2.5 billion this year with the opening in March of Bloomberry's Solaire.
By 2017, Pagcor sees annual revenue from gaming hitting $10 billion with all four casino resorts in Entertainment City up and running, surpassing the $6 billion markets boasted by Singapore and Las Vegas.
The biggest of the four projects is a $2 billion casino-hotel complex planned by a unit of Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp.
A joint venture between Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Alliance Global Group has also been awarded a license to operate in Entertainment City.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 11 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月2日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021541">Fitch: China Mutual Fund Rules to Cool Growth; Risks Remain 惠誉评级表示，限制公募基金投资者集中度的新规定可能会使该领域的快速增长放缓，但不太可能显着降低在出现流动性冲击的情况下个人投资者遭受较大损失的可能性。 这一新规是出于监管机构对金融领域流动性收紧的担忧，机构投资者（尤其是银行）面临流动性短缺而不得不赎回其公募基金份额的的风险会因此升高。在此前的规定之下，机构投资 者可能在单一公募基金中持有很高份额，这意味着大额赎回可能触发资产的减价出售以及基金的市场价格大幅下跌。在这种情况下，个人投资者容易遭受较大损失。 三月中旬出台的新规定要求单一投资者份额